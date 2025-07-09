From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

Yemi Alade is back with the visuals for her soulful track, “My Padi,” and it’s the kind of song that makes you want to text your closest friend just to say, “thank you for being you.”

Performed in a brightly lit room with nothing but a mic hanging from the ceiling and Yemi’s voice carrying the emotion, the video keeps things simple, letting the lyrics do the talking. And they do. From “I dey for you” to “Your enemy na my enemy,” the song is all about showing up for the people who’ve always shown up for you.

“My Padi” isn’t about flashy friendship goals or grand declarations. It’s about real ones. The kind of friends who hold you down when you’re broke, who celebrate your wins, and stay close no matter how far apart life takes you. Whether she’s singing about Paris, Puerto Rico, or Okokomaiko, Yemi reminds us that true friendship doesn’t need to be in the same place to feel close.

It’s warm, honest, and quietly powerful. And in a world where loyalty can feel rare, “My Padi” is a beautiful reminder that real friendship still exists and deserves to be celebrated.

Watch the video below and, if someone came to mind while you listened, maybe go ahead and send it to them.