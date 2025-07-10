Connect with us

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay On Stage, Serving Looks from Fishnets to Cowboy Hats

From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

Burna Boy & Shaboozey Get Honest About Love and Regret in 'Change Your Mind'"

Tems in Yellow & Gold at 7Fest is a Moment We’re Still Not Over | See Photos

Beyoncé Served Fringe, Fur & Full-On Glam at Her Cowboy Carter Stop in D.C.

Femi Koleoso Composes Original Score for Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi Unveiling Video

From Mick Jagger to Shaboozey — See the Full Tracklist for Burna Boy’s "No Sign of Weakness"

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

Angélique Kidjo Makes History as the First African Artist to Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame

From metallic boots to a cowboy hat moment, Ayra Starr’s Coldplay stage looks are proof that summer style is anything but basic.
30 minutes ago

Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

It’s a sabi summerrr indeed! Ayra Starr just dropped some brand-new photos from her recent performance with none other than Coldplay, and if you know anything about Ayra, you know the vibe is never halfway. Captioning it “back on stageee with the best Band in the worlddd Coldplay,” the superstar reminded us that her summer isn’t just hot, it’s global.

The photos take us right into the heart of the performance. One shot captures a fully coordinated set with dancers dressed in edgy black leather trousers and white tank tops printed with black stars. The scene has a cool, industrial look with chain-link fencing, stomping boots and sharp choreography all coming together.

Another photo brings that unmistakable concert magic. Ayra, dressed in white with metallic accents, fishnets and knee-high boots, performs alongside Chris Martin. Her hand rests lightly on his shoulder as blue lights flood the stage. A drum kit lingers in the background, adding to the thrill of the moment.

And just when you think it’s all about the stage, Ayra switches things up completely. The final look is Western-inspired, but with her own twist. A classic cowboy hat, chunky gold jewellery and a black strappy top with gold hardware come together for a bold, confident look. It’s giving cowgirl meets cosmopolitan, from Lagos to London.

Are you loving this look on Ayra Starr? Because we definitely are.

