Ayra Starr Begins Her Starr Girl Era With Tornado | Listen

“Tornado” is a confident anthem centered on self-worth, high status, and owning your presence the moment you step into a room. Ayra Starr positions herself as the ultimate center of attention, using the track to celebrate her charisma and physical appeal with direct, unapologetic lyricism. Through lines like “I’m that girl they wanna be” and “My figure no be fable,” she reminds listeners that her global appeal is entirely real and unexaggerated. She even includes a playful nod to her rising value in the music industry with the boastful line, “Inflation, I’m the price they wanna beat.”

Co-produced by Skillies, Shizzi, and RiotUSA, the single captures a vibrant, celebratory mood of enjoying life and luxury with friends, summarised perfectly as she sings about being in the club with her girls and “treatin’ every day like e be a new year.”

See the photos from the exclusive listening party and stream the new track below.