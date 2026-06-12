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Ayra Starr Begins Her Starr Girl Era With Tornado | Listen

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Music

Ayra Starr Begins Her Starr Girl Era With Tornado | Listen

Mavin Records artist Ayra Starr has officially released her new single “Tornado,” serving as the first glimpse into her upcoming studio album, Starr Girl. Co-produced by Skillies, Shizzi, and RiotUSA, the confident Afrobeats track features the playful lyric, “Inflation, I’m the price they wanna beat.”
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Ayra Starr wearing a purple gele and a latex mini dress while shooting a pink laser beam from her hands on the official cover art for Tornado.

Official digital single cover artwork for Ayra Starr’s 2026 track “Tornado” from her upcoming studio album, Starr Girl. Photo credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

For months, Ayra Starr has been teasing her fans with the prospect of new music, and fast forward to today, the superstar has released a new single, “Tornado“. Following a live preview of the unreleased record during her session at NPR’s Tiny Desk, the Mavin Records singer has officially delivered the single which serves as the primary glimpse into her highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, “Starr Girl.

“Tornado” is a confident anthem centered on self-worth, high status, and owning your presence the moment you step into a room. Ayra Starr positions herself as the ultimate center of attention, using the track to celebrate her charisma and physical appeal with direct, unapologetic lyricism. Through lines like “I’m that girl they wanna be” and “My figure no be fable,” she reminds listeners that her global appeal is entirely real and unexaggerated. She even includes a playful nod to her rising value in the music industry with the boastful line, “Inflation, I’m the price they wanna beat.”

Co-produced by Skillies, Shizzi, and RiotUSA, the single captures a vibrant, celebratory mood of enjoying life and luxury with friends, summarised perfectly as she sings about being in the club with her girls and “treatin’ every day like e be a new year.”

See the photos from the exclusive listening party and stream the new track below.

Ayra Starr holding a microphone and singing in a metallic mesh jacket and embellished bikini top surrounded by a crowd at her listening party.

Ayra Starr performs her new single “Tornado” live for guests and media during an exclusive album listening session. Photo credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

A wide shot of Ayra Starr performing on a dimly lit venue stage in front of a massive illuminated white star backdrop while fans hold up phones.

The main stage production at the “Tornado” single listening event, featuring the signature Starr Girl illuminated backdrop. Photo credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Ayra Starr from the back wearing a silver mesh top, interacting closely with an excited female fan who is cheering at the front of the crowd.

Ayra Starr shares a candid moment with attendees on the floor during her single premiere event. Photo credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

A silhouette of Ayra Starr singing into a microphone, backlit by a large glowing white star on a dark stage.

A silhouette of Ayra Starr singing into a microphone, backlit by a large glowing white star on a dark stage. Photo credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

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