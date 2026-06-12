Music
Ayra Starr Begins Her Starr Girl Era With Tornado | Listen
Mavin Records artist Ayra Starr has officially released her new single “Tornado,” serving as the first glimpse into her upcoming studio album, Starr Girl. Co-produced by Skillies, Shizzi, and RiotUSA, the confident Afrobeats track features the playful lyric, “Inflation, I’m the price they wanna beat.”
For months, Ayra Starr has been teasing her fans with the prospect of new music, and fast forward to today, the superstar has released a new single, “Tornado“. Following a live preview of the unreleased record during her session at NPR’s Tiny Desk, the Mavin Records singer has officially delivered the single which serves as the primary glimpse into her highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, “Starr Girl.”