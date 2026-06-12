Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

Watch Shakira & Burna Boy Perform "Dai Dai" at FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

BN TV Music

Mr P’s “I Can’t Look Away” Video Is All About Those Dance Moves

BN TV Music

Falz Drops "Omoge" Music Video Featuring a Special Appearance by Sir Shina Peters

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr's NPR Tiny Desk Debut Was Worth Every Bit of the Wait

BN TV Music Scoop

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Fly Nigeria's Flag on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

BN TV Movies & TV

Liz Benson & Bisola Aiyeola Star in 'Remi and Nneoma' as Ruth and Naomi | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Tems Releases Official Music Video for "What You Need" Off 'Love Is A Kingdom'

BN TV Music Sports

6 Million Views in 24 Hours! IShowSpeed’s Unofficial "World Cup" Anthem Goes Viral

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Farooq Oreagba, Mercy Aigbe & Owobo Ogunde Star in Ojude Oba-Inspired Film "Iwe Ala" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music Sports

Tyla & Future Release New World Cup Anthem “Game Time”

BN TV

Watch Shakira & Burna Boy Perform “Dai Dai” at FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Nigerian artist Burna Boy and Colombian superstar Shakira performed the official anthem “Dai Dai” live at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The historic cross-cultural performance took place ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy in a denim outfit and Shakira in a yellow dress singing together on stage with backup dancers at Estadio Azteca.

Burna Boy and Shakira perform the official anthem “Dai Dai” during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Burna Boy has officially performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony — and the moment was everything Nigerian music fans have been waiting for. The Lagos-born Afrobeats star took the stage at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, alongside Colombian superstar Shakira, in front of over 80,000 fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the world.

Shakira opened the performance, taking to the pitch and executing the choreography of “Dai Dai” — the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem — with her dancers before Burna Boy joined her on stage. The two danced together as the crowd roared, closing the song with “Dale, allez, let’s go!” Following the performance, plumes of red and green smoke erupted from the top of the stadium in a nod to the colours of the Mexican flag.

Shakira holding a yellow microphone while performing on a blue stage surrounded by dancers in white and yellow skirts.

Shakira performs the tournament anthem with her choreography team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening festivities in Mexico City. Photo Credit: FIFA/Instagram

For Shakira, the performance was a return to the World Cup stage 16 years after “Waka Waka” became the defining cultural moment of the 2010 South Africa tournament. For Burna Boy, it was one of the biggest stages any Nigerian artist has ever stood on — performing the official anthem of the most watched sporting event on the planet.

The ceremony also featured Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion, with Alejandro Fernández performing the Mexican national anthem and Tyla delivering the South African anthem. World Cup Ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault also welcomed fans from around the world before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa got underway.

Shakira in a black top and black leggings holding a microphone during an outdoor stadium choreography rehearsal with two dancers.

Shakira participates in the official on-field choreography rehearsal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca. Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram

Shakira wearing a yellow outfit and sunglasses singing into a microphone on stage.

Global artist Shakira performs the official anthem “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy during the World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca. Photo Credit: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php