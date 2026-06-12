Watch Shakira & Burna Boy Perform “Dai Dai” at FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Burna Boy has officially performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony — and the moment was everything Nigerian music fans have been waiting for. The Lagos-born Afrobeats star took the stage at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June, alongside Colombian superstar Shakira, in front of over 80,000 fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the world.

Shakira opened the performance, taking to the pitch and executing the choreography of “Dai Dai” — the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem — with her dancers before Burna Boy joined her on stage. The two danced together as the crowd roared, closing the song with “Dale, allez, let’s go!” Following the performance, plumes of red and green smoke erupted from the top of the stadium in a nod to the colours of the Mexican flag.

For Shakira, the performance was a return to the World Cup stage 16 years after “Waka Waka” became the defining cultural moment of the 2010 South Africa tournament. For Burna Boy, it was one of the biggest stages any Nigerian artist has ever stood on — performing the official anthem of the most watched sporting event on the planet.

The ceremony also featured Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion, with Alejandro Fernández performing the Mexican national anthem and Tyla delivering the South African anthem. World Cup Ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault also welcomed fans from around the world before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa got underway.