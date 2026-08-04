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Shakira Says She Loves Uganda’s Ghetto Kids “Like They Are Children of My Own”

Shakira shared a message to Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids following their World Cup halftime show performance, stating she loves them “like children of my own” after hosting them on their first trip to the beach.
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Shakira wearing a yellow cap standing behind eight members of Uganda's Triplets Ghetto Kids smiling while holding ice cream cups in front of a pink wall.

Shakira poses with members of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids while enjoying an ice cream outing together during their US trip.

Shakira has shared some beautiful words about Uganda’s Ghetto Kids after spending time with the young dance troupe, and her message is one that sits warmly with fans of both the singer and the group.

The Colombian star said the past few days had been filled with “inexplicable love”, adding that she took them to the beach for the first time in their lives and spent time with them every day alongside family and friends. She said it was hard to say goodbye because they know how to give and receive love in a way she had never seen before, and that their time together reminded her that every child in the world should be treated and loved like our own.

Shakira sitting surrounded by members of the Triplets Ghetto Kids resting together on a white leather sofa indoors.

Shakira spends downtime indoors with the young dancers of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids following their joint performance.

Shakira also used the moment to push a bigger message about children’s welfare, writing: “The @ghettokids_tfug have brought us their contagious joy and love, and have inspired us so much with their talent, to remind us that like them there are many kids who live forgotten, and who possess an enormous potential waiting to be unlocked and are just waiting for the opportunity to offer their best! What could be more urgent for our governments, businesspeople and professionals, than investing in children? What has to happen so that kids around the world receive equal opportunities? Thank you to the Ghetto Kids of Uganda for awakening these questions in us and for transforming our lives with your magic.”

Shakira sitting on a rug surrounded by all eight members of the Triplets Ghetto Kids smiling and giving thumbs-up gestures.

Shakira poses for a group picture on the floor with all eight members of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids before their departure back to Kampala.

The Ghetto Kids, also known as Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids, are a Kampala-based dance group from Uganda. The young performers first gained wider attention through their dance videos and have become known for showcasing talent from the streets of the Ugandan capital.

Shakira and Burna Boy previously teamed up on “Dai Dai”, the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, and the Ghetto Kids joined them for a live performance of the track at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey.

After the performance and their time together in New York, Shakira shared an emotional farewell with the children, and reports indicate that the Ghetto Kids have since returned to Uganda.

Shakira embracing members of the Triplets Ghetto Kids around a table, with one child wearing a Real Madrid football shirt.

Shakira hugs members of the Triplets Ghetto Kids while relaxing together after their 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show appearance.

Shakira wearing a black cap while swimming in the ocean and hugging two members of the Triplets Ghetto Kids in the water.

: Shakira joins members of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids in the ocean during their first-ever beach trip following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Shakira smiling in a group selfie with three young female members of the Triplets Ghetto Kids troupe.

Shakira shares a moment with members of the Ugandan dance troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids during their stay in the United States.

 

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Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram 

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