Shakira Says She Loves Uganda’s Ghetto Kids “Like They Are Children of My Own”

Shakira has shared some beautiful words about Uganda’s Ghetto Kids after spending time with the young dance troupe, and her message is one that sits warmly with fans of both the singer and the group.

The Colombian star said the past few days had been filled with “inexplicable love”, adding that she took them to the beach for the first time in their lives and spent time with them every day alongside family and friends. She said it was hard to say goodbye because they know how to give and receive love in a way she had never seen before, and that their time together reminded her that every child in the world should be treated and loved like our own.

Shakira also used the moment to push a bigger message about children’s welfare, writing: “The @ghettokids_tfug have brought us their contagious joy and love, and have inspired us so much with their talent, to remind us that like them there are many kids who live forgotten, and who possess an enormous potential waiting to be unlocked and are just waiting for the opportunity to offer their best! What could be more urgent for our governments, businesspeople and professionals, than investing in children? What has to happen so that kids around the world receive equal opportunities? Thank you to the Ghetto Kids of Uganda for awakening these questions in us and for transforming our lives with your magic.”

The Ghetto Kids, also known as Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids, are a Kampala-based dance group from Uganda. The young performers first gained wider attention through their dance videos and have become known for showcasing talent from the streets of the Ugandan capital.

Shakira and Burna Boy previously teamed up on “Dai Dai”, the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, and the Ghetto Kids joined them for a live performance of the track at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey.

After the performance and their time together in New York, Shakira shared an emotional farewell with the children, and reports indicate that the Ghetto Kids have since returned to Uganda.

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Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram