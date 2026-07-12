History Made! Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma Becomes the First Deaf Lawyer From Northern Nigeria

It is one thing to graduate from law school in Nigeria and be called to the bar. It is another thing entirely to do so as a deaf person and come out the other side making history. Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma did exactly that this week at the Nigerian Law School call to bar ceremony, walking out as the first Deaf lawyer from Northern Nigeria.

Sharing his win on X alongside his call to bar portraits, Nehemiah wrote: “First Deaf Lawyer from Northern Nigeria. Called to the Bar. History made. Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma, Esq.”

Nehemiah completed his LL.B at the University of Ilorin between 2018 and 2024, before going on to the Nigerian Law School in Abuja for the 2025 to 2026 session. He is also a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a Member of the Institute of Linguists and Arbitrators, and a MTI Accredited Mediator. The man did not come to play.

The reactions on X have been pouring in from every direction. His closest friend at the Nigerian Law School had his own story to tell: “My closest friend in NLS Abuja. Had to learn sign language so I could communicate properly with him. Got tired of using notes. Nemmy changed my life!!!!! Congratulations my brooo. Future AGF! Good speed on everyday my brooo.” A former course mate from the University of Ilorin added: “Nehemiah was my course mate back at UIL Law. A jovial and cool guy. Happy for him, mannn. Congratulations, Nemmy.” Others were simply beside themselves. “Omdssss!!!!!! You have two heads ooo how did you do it, Congratulations.” And perhaps the most beautifully put of all the reactions: “Super super proud of you Barrister Nehemiah Danjuma. People like you break the locks to gates that people never knew weren’t meant to be locked.

His friend also made a point worth noting: universities need to stop automatically assigning Special Education to deaf students by default.

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Photo Credit: Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma/X