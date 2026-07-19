Big Brother Naija’s Saskay Completes Master’s Degree at the Brussels School of Governance

“This user has completed her Masters.” And if you are wondering who the user is, it is Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known to all of us as Saskay. Consider this your sign to celebrate.

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye finalist, artist, and digital creator has officially wrapped up her Master’s in Global Security and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance, Vrije Universiteit Brussel. Saskay made it to the top 11 of the Shine Ya Eye season in 2021 before her eviction, and has since built a career as an artist and digital creator. Now she has added a Master’s degree to that story. Her 10,329-word thesis, titled “The Rise of Algorithmic Counter Terrorism: AI, Global Governance and Security,” gives you a very clear picture of what she spent her time on.

To mark the milestone, Saskay shared a video tracing her journey from her very first day of the degree all the way to her last day on campus, a beautiful document of everything that went into balancing life as a public figure with the demands of postgraduate research. She also gave us a glimpse of the celebrations in Brussels, stepping out right outside the Carnegie Europe building in high-waisted black trousers, a white button-down shirt with suspenders, and a patterned gold tie. Later, she was out on the city streets laughing and celebrating into the night with her classmates and friends.

Reflecting on the entire experience, she put it simply and beautifully: “Rich, Not in things, but in moments.”