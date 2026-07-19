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Big Brother Naija’s Saskay Completes Master’s Degree at the Brussels School of Governance

Big Brother Naija Season 6 star Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known as Saskay, has completed her Master’s degree in Global Security and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance, sharing a look at her 10,329-word thesis on algorithmic counter-terrorism.
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BBNaija star Saskay stands outside Carnegie Europe in Brussels wearing a white shirt, beige suspenders, black high-waisted trousers, and a gold tie.

Big Brother Naija Season 6 reality television star Tsakute Ladi Jonah, known as Saskay, posing outside the Carnegie Europe building on the final day of completing her Master’s degree in Brussels. Photo Credit: Saskay/Instagram 

“This user has completed her Masters.” And if you are wondering who the user is, it is Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known to all of us as Saskay. Consider this your sign to celebrate.

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye finalist, artist, and digital creator has officially wrapped up her Master’s in Global Security and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance, Vrije Universiteit Brussel. Saskay made it to the top 11 of the Shine Ya Eye season in 2021 before her eviction, and has since built a career as an artist and digital creator. Now she has added a Master’s degree to that story. Her 10,329-word thesis, titled “The Rise of Algorithmic Counter Terrorism: AI, Global Governance and Security,” gives you a very clear picture of what she spent her time on.

A MacBook Air screen displaying Tsakute Ladi Jonah's Master's thesis title page for the Brussels School of Governance, Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

The formal MA thesis title page of Big Brother Naija Alumna Tsakute Ladi Jonah (Saskay) titled “The Rise of Algorithmic Counter Terrorism: AI, Global Governance and Security” submitted on 1st July 2026. Photo Credit: Saskay/X 

To mark the milestone, Saskay shared a video tracing her journey from her very first day of the degree all the way to her last day on campus, a beautiful document of everything that went into balancing life as a public figure with the demands of postgraduate research. She also gave us a glimpse of the celebrations in Brussels, stepping out right outside the Carnegie Europe building in high-waisted black trousers, a white button-down shirt with suspenders, and a patterned gold tie. Later, she was out on the city streets laughing and celebrating into the night with her classmates and friends.

Reflecting on the entire experience, she put it simply and beautifully: “Rich, Not in things, but in moments.”

Saskay sits smiling with her Master in Global Security and Strategy classmates during a celebratory night out on a city street in Brussels.

Reality TV star and digital creator Saskay gathers with a diverse group of postgraduate university students and friends at night in Brussels to celebrate. Photo Credit: Saskay/Instagram 

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