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Nigerian Law School Graduates Are Breaking the Internet With Their Call to the Bar Stories

The Nigerian Law School Call to the Bar ceremony for the Class of 2026 inspires the timeline with deeply moving stories of perseverance, featuring historic milestones and exceptional personal journeys behind the wig and gown.
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Akolade Oduwaiye wearing the traditional Nigerian Law School wig, barrister gown, and lace-trimmed pink legal attire.

Akolade Oduwaiye celebrates her Call to the Bar ceremony following her graduation from the Nigerian Law School Class of 2026. Photo Credit: Akolade Oduwaiye/X

This is one of those days where you will find yourself scrolling through X wishing you had gone to law school. The Nigerian Law School call to the bar ceremony has taken over the timeline today, and the Class of 2026 is sharing stories that are stopping people mid-scroll and making complete strangers cheer for people they have never met.

There is the graduate who lost her mother, battled rheumatoid arthritis, took injections in the exam hall during every single paper, passed out multiple times, had a mental breakdown, and still made it through to become the first lawyer in her entire family. There is Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma, who just made history as the first Deaf lawyer from Northern Nigeria, three words that carry the full weight of what that means for everyone who comes after him.

Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma wearing a white legal wig, bands, and a dark suit during the Call to the Bar ceremony.

Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma marks his entry into the Nigerian legal profession as a member of the Nigerian Law School graduating class. Photo Credit: Nehemiah Shanum Danjuma/X

There is the graduate who lost his father just weeks before law school began, who spent the entire year wondering how he would survive without his father’s calls, his prayers, and his quiet confidence, and who graduated today with a First Class LL.B and a First Class at the Nigerian Law School. “I hope I made you proud,” he wrote. “Wherever you are, I hope you’re smiling.” There is the graduate whose parents believed in her so completely that she dedicated every bit of this win to them. And there is the one who simply said “I want it, I got it,” walking away with a First Class B.L, a First Class LL.B, and the Director General’s Prize to go with it.

Behind every wig and gown on that stage today is a journey that most people never fully see. These are not just law graduates. They are people who made it through things that would have stopped most of us in our tracks, and they did it with their names on the other side. The joy on the timeline today is real, and if you are not already feeling something, you will be.

Here are their stories in their own words.

From dropping out of the University of Jos, starting all over with nothing but faith, while many thought my story had ended in failure, to becoming a Lawyer. God truly writes the best stories.

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