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The First Children of Blood and Bone Featurette Is Here! See How Orïsha Came to Life
The first behind-the-scenes featurette for Children of Blood and Bone gives us our first real look at the world of Orïsha. Starring Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Viola Davis, Ayra Starr, and Idris Elba, the film hits theatres and IMAX on 15 January 2027.
The official trailer drops tomorrow, but Paramount Pictures has already given fans something to celebrate. The studio released the first behind-the-scenes featurette for Children of Blood and Bone, offering an extraordinary look at how the mythical West African kingdom of Orïsha is coming to life on screen. Directed by Gina Prince–Bythewood, the film adapts Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling young adult fantasy novel. The story follows Zélie Adebola on a high-stakes quest to restore magic to her people, uniting with her brother Tzain, Princess Amari, and Prince Inan to stand against a tyrannical monarch. The epic adaptation is set to hit cinemas and IMAX worldwide on 15 January 2027.
The project features a massive ensemble cast representing the breadth of the African diaspora. Thuso Mbedu leads the charge as Zélie, taking on intensive stunt sequences and wirework. Sharing her excitement about filming in South Africa on such a scale, Mbedu stars alongside Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, and Tosin Cole as Tzain. The supporting cast features global powerhouses including Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, and Lashana Lynch, alongside Zackary Momoh, Nollywood icon Richard Mofe–Damijo, and Afro-pop star Ayra Starr.
At the heart of the featurette is Prince-Bythewood’s clear vision to build a world with love, respect, and passion that inspires audiences. Shot across natural South African landscapes, including lush forests and a striking pink lake, the production emphasises tactile, authentic craft. Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler built sprawling multi-tiered thatch villages to make the world feel visceral, while costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones crafted hand-sewn garments and ornate armour. Hair department lead Andrea Mona Bowman tapped into diverse diaspora hair textures to distinguish the different clans, and makeup department lead Matiki Anoff drew directly from traditional Yoruba body paint techniques. Movement leads Fatima Robinson and Daniel Hernandez brought the action to life through high-energy stick fighting, martial arts, and sword combat.
With the full trailer arriving tomorrow, Children of Blood and Bone is officially gearing up for its global theatrical launch on 15 January 2027. Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below.