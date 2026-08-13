Official Trailer Drops For Black Market Ahead Of Historic Guinness World Record Premiere

Following the successful announcement of its Guinness World Record attempt, Rixel Studios has officially unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming feature film, Black Market.



Written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Fatimah Binta Gimsay, Black Market will be released in Lagos, Nigeria on September 26, 2026 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

In collaboration with Filmone Studios, Signet Ring Studios and Switch Visuals Production, Black Market will host 50,000 people for a single screening of Black Market in an official Guinness World Records attempt to surpass the current record of 43,000 – the largest number of people to screen a film in a single location.



Shot in Abeokuta, Nigeria, Black Market was directed by Fatimah Gimsay and stars Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok and Uzor Arukwe.

Others include Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba, and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

“It is so surreal when you go from what is in your head and see it come to life. We have been attached to different versions of the script but the final version felt different. We finally felt like we merged all our tones together” Fatimah Binta Gimsay who directed and wrote Black Market says.

The Event is in partnership with MTN, Puma, Swoop, PlaystreetNG, Oraimo, Shuttlers and Lagos State Ministry of Culture.



Watch the trailer below.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Black Market