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Greatman Takit & Nathaniel Bassey’s “You Are Good” Video Is a Beautiful Celebration of Gratitude

Off his 23-track album “Flames of a Wildfire”, Greatman Takit teams up with Nathaniel Bassey for the official “You Are Good” music video—a vibrant auditorium worship session filled with energetic praise, colourful traditional African wear, and spirit-lifting trumpet solos.
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Greatman Takit in a brown suit singing beside Nathaniel Bassey playing his signature silver trumpet in white traditional attire on a brightly lit stage.

Greatman Takit and featured gospel icon Nathaniel Bassey performing together on stage in the official music video for “You Are Good.”

Need something to put you in a gratitude mood and get you up from your seat to give thanks to God for His blessings over you? Greatman Takit has something for you!

The gospel music minister has officially dropped the visual treatment for his soul-stirring worship single, “You Are Good,” featuring gospel icon Nathaniel Bassey.

Taken off his latest 23-track album, “Flames of a Wildfire,” the song is a heartfelt declaration of God’s constant love and benevolence. Grounded in the reassuring truth that God remains good in every season—both in moments of joy and times of trial—the track serves as a gentle reminder that we are covered, sustained, and never forsaken.

Greatman Takit sitting among a choir and audience clad in colorful African traditional wear as they clap and worship together in an auditorium.

A vibrant communal worship scene featuring Greatman Takit surrounded by a choir and congregation in traditional African attire in the “You Are Good” video.

The accompanying video brings this message to life with vibrant, communal energy. Set inside an auditorium, Greatman Takit anchors the visual performance in a sharp striped jacket and maroon suit, while Nathaniel Bassey delivers his signature spirit-lifting presence in classic white traditional attire alongside his iconic trumpet. Adding colour and warmth to the worship atmosphere, a choir and congregation clad in beautiful traditional African wear join in joyful praise.

Gospel music minister Greatman Takit wearing a striped jacket and dark sunglasses, singing in an auditorium during the "You Are Good" music video shoot.

Gospel artist Greatman Takit performs his worship single “You Are Good” from the album Flames of a Wildfire.

Watch the official video for “You Are Good” below:

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Photo Credit: Emmanuel Chukwuka/Instagram 

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