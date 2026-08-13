Greatman Takit & Nathaniel Bassey’s “You Are Good” Video Is a Beautiful Celebration of Gratitude

Need something to put you in a gratitude mood and get you up from your seat to give thanks to God for His blessings over you? Greatman Takit has something for you!

The gospel music minister has officially dropped the visual treatment for his soul-stirring worship single, “You Are Good,” featuring gospel icon Nathaniel Bassey.

Taken off his latest 23-track album, “Flames of a Wildfire,” the song is a heartfelt declaration of God’s constant love and benevolence. Grounded in the reassuring truth that God remains good in every season—both in moments of joy and times of trial—the track serves as a gentle reminder that we are covered, sustained, and never forsaken.

The accompanying video brings this message to life with vibrant, communal energy. Set inside an auditorium, Greatman Takit anchors the visual performance in a sharp striped jacket and maroon suit, while Nathaniel Bassey delivers his signature spirit-lifting presence in classic white traditional attire alongside his iconic trumpet. Adding colour and warmth to the worship atmosphere, a choir and congregation clad in beautiful traditional African wear join in joyful praise.

Watch the official video for “You Are Good” below:

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Photo Credit: Emmanuel Chukwuka/Instagram