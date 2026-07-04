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Mercy Chinwo & Nathaniel Bassey Are Singing About God's Faithfulness in New Song "Promise Keeper"

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Mercy Chinwo & Nathaniel Bassey Are Singing About God’s Faithfulness in New Song “Promise Keeper”

Nigerian gospel stars Mercy Chinwo and Nathaniel Bassey have released a new worship song and video titled Promise Keeper, a faith-filled declaration of God’s steadfast love and faithfulness to every promise He has made.
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Mercy Chinwo raising her hand in worship next to Nathaniel Bassey playing the trumpet in the official Promise Keeper music video.

Mercy Chinwo raising her hand in worship next to Nathaniel Bassey playing the trumpet in the official Promise Keeper music video.

If you’ve been looking for a new gospel song to carry you through the month of July, Mercy Chinwo and Nathaniel Bassey may have just given you one. The two gospel ministers have come together for a new single titled “Promise Keeper,” and it arrives with a simple but reassuring message: God never fails, and every promise He makes is backed by His faithfulness.

Built as a declaration of trust in God’s unfailing word, “Promise Keeper” is the kind of song that invites you to pause, reflect, and hold on a little tighter to the promises you are waiting to see fulfilled. With worshipful lyrics and moments that feel like a live service, the song serves as a reminder that God’s mercy, favour, and goodness remain constant, even in uncertain seasons.

Sharing the song with listeners, Mercy Chinwo said she was “deeply honoured” to release it alongside Nathaniel Bassey. “My prayer is that this song strengthens your faith and reminds you that our God is forever faithful to every promise He has made,” she said.

Nathaniel Bassey echoed the sentiment, describing the record as “a declaration of God’s covenant loving kindness and steadfastness.” He added, “It’s like a whole service! It will speak to your heart.”

Accompanied by an official video, “Promise Keeper” is more than a song to sing along to. It is an invitation to believe again, to remember God’s faithfulness, and to declare His promises over every area of your life. As Mercy and Nathaniel remind listeners throughout the song, don’t just sing the words, believe them. Watch the video below.

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