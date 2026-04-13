Love Looks So Good on Them: Nathaniel Bassey & His Wife Mark 13 Years!

If you ever needed proof that love can stay sweet after a decade, Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah just gave it to you.

The couple is celebrating 13 years of marriage, and instead of doing anything low-key about it, they stepped out in coordinated burgundy looks that feel equal parts romantic and intentional.

Nathaniel kept things classic in a rich agbada with detailed embroidery, styled with a matching fila and all the confidence you’d expect. Sarah matched his tone perfectly in a dress, finished with soft shimmer detailing that added just enough glow. Her gele came in full and sculpted, and the ipele draped over her arm pulled the entire look together.

But the real highlight is the meaning behind it all.

Referencing Song of Solomon 1:2 — “Kiss me and kiss me again, for your love is sweeter than wine” — Nathaniel shared a glimpse into the kind of love they’re still choosing, 13 years later. He even pointed fans back to a song he wrote inspired by that exact verse, calling it one of his personal favourites.

It’s romantic, yes. But it also feels grounded.

And maybe that’s the whole point.

Because while the outfits are stunning, it’s the consistency that really stands out. Thirteen years in the public eye, and they’re still keeping some things just for themselves.

“13 years, 13 kisses & More…”