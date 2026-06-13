Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye to Host Youth Leadership Conference with Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Madein, Stan Nze & Others

Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye, author, entrepreneur, mentor, banking executive, and founder of The Undaunted Conference, is set to host what she describes as Africa’s largest youth leadership conference, bringing together thousands of young people, professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders for a day of learning, inspiration, and nation-building conversations.



Scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Abuja, The Undaunted Conference 2026 will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Madein, First Female Accountant-General of the Federation; Stan Nze; Financial Jennifer; Salem King; and Olusola Dada, alongside other distinguished leaders and change makers.



For Tunde-Ajiboye, The Undaunted Conference is more than an annual gathering. It is a platform born out of a deep passion for nation building and a belief that the future of any nation is shaped by the quality of its people.



Over the years, she has committed herself to raising leaders through mentorship, personal development initiatives, and platforms that equip individuals to live purposefully and lead effectively. Her conviction is simple: if we want a better Nigeria, we must be intentional about developing better leaders, stronger families, responsible citizens, and people who are equipped to influence their communities positively.



This vision has also informed one of the most significant decisions behind this year’s conference.



While many of Tunde-Ajiboye’s previous initiatives have focused on empowering women and the girl child, The Undaunted Conference 2026 deliberately expands the conversation to include men in a more intentional way.



According to her, the decision was driven by the growing need to bridge the mentorship gap many young men currently experience.

“Supporting women and girls remains important and will always be a cause close to my heart. However, true nation building requires that we pay attention to everyone. Many young men today are searching for guidance, mentorship, positive role models, and safe spaces for growth. We cannot ignore that reality.”

She adds, “At The Undaunted Conference, we believe men matter too. We believe they deserve opportunities to learn, grow, be mentored, and become the leaders, husbands, fathers, professionals, and nation builders they were created to be.”

With an expected attendance of over 2,000 participants, the conference will explore leadership, personal growth, entrepreneurship, financial intelligence, resilience, influence, and nation building through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The Undaunted Conference 2026 will hold on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Temple of Glory, Living Brooks Park, Asokoro, Abuja, from 9:00 a.m.



For Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye, the mission remains unchanged: to raise people who are equipped to transform their lives, strengthen their communities, and contribute meaningfully to the future of Nigeria.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Undaunted Conference 2026