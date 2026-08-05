Ameerah Legacy Foundation Inaugural Launch: Academic Awards and Free Health Screening to Surulere Public Schools.



Ameerah Legacy Foundation has officially launched with its inaugural community outreach event, bringing together academic recognition and free healthcare for over 200 students, parents, and teachers in Surulere, Lagos.



Held on July 24 2026, at Tafawa Balewa Crescent, surulere, across Community Senior & Junior High School and Lagos Progressive Senior & Junior Secondary School, the event combined an Academic Excellence Awards ceremony with a full health screening programme, covering hepatitis, tuberculosis, blood pressure, diabetes, and stress level checks, delivered by licensed medical doctors, with free medication provided where needed.

Named after the co-founder’s daughter, Ameerah Legacy Foundation was built on the belief that education and health should never be treated as separate concerns. The Foundation holds that a child encouraged becomes a future leader, a teacher appreciates countless lives, and a healthy parent holds up an entire family, a philosophy that shaped every part of the day’s programming.



Organisers described the reaction from attendees as emotional, with several parents and teachers moved to tears, many noting how unusual it felt for a public school community to receive this level of recognition and care.

“Friday was the first step in a promise we made to celebrate excellence and care for the people who raise and teach our children. This is only the beginning of what Ameerah Legacy Foundation will bring to communities across Lagos,” said Oladapo Obansere, Chairman and Co-founder, Ameerah Legacy Foundation.

Beyond the one-day event, the Foundation is developing an ongoing Kids Learning Hub, a free gamified education platform planned for children aged 4 to 17, alongside a transparent donations programme supporting books, food, clothing, and direct community needs.



The Surulere event marks the beginning of a broader rollout, with the Foundation confirming plans to extend similar programmes to more communities across Lagos in the coming months.

“Empowering Lives. Building Legacies. Inspiring Change” remains the Foundation’s guiding philosophy as it moves into its next phase of work.

Media Contact:

Oluremi Itunu Ogunwale

PR, Comms & Media, Ameerah Legacy Foundation

[email protected] | +2348136822709

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