Team Nigeria Finished With 24 Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow!

Team Nigeria gave us so much to celebrate at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games! Our athletes showed up in Scotland with full momentum, sending a strong contingent of 72 athletes—34 men and 38 women—to represent the nation on the global stage.

Competing across 8 different sports categories—Athletics and Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Judo, Boxing, Swimming, 3×3 Basketball, and Track Cycling—Team Nigeria delivered top-tier performances from day one.

By the end of the tournament, Nigeria collected an impressive total of 24 medals: 10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze. That 10-gold haul placed Nigeria at the very top of the African leaderboard and secured a top-ten finish on the overall global medal table. While South Africa edged ahead in raw numbers with 25 total medals to Nigeria’s 24, Nigeria took the highest official standing for the continent because gold count determines the final standings.

Weightlifting and Para sports added massively to Nigeria’s gold tally. In Weightlifting, Team Nigeria picked up three gold medals courtesy of Rafiatu Lawal in the women’s 58kg division, Onome Didih in the women’s 53kg, and Edidiong Umuofia in the men’s 71kg event.

Over in Para Powerlifting, Esther Nworgu opened Nigeria’s gold account in the women’s lightweight event, while Riluwan Idris won gold in the men’s heavyweight category. Folashade Oluwafemiayo retained her crown in the women’s heavyweight event, breaking her own world record to claim gold, while Goodness Nwachukwu set a new world record on her way to gold in the women’s para-discus throw.

From record-breaking throws to historic sprint victories, Team Nigeria gave sports lovers across the country plenty to cheer about throughout the Games.