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Team Nigeria Finished With 24 Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow!

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Team Nigeria Finished With 24 Medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow!

Team Nigeria finished seventh overall and first in Africa at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, securing 24 medals—10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze—led by historic performances from Samuel Ogazi, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and Folashade Oluwafemiayo.
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Chukwuebuka Enekwechi waving on the podium stage at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria shot put star Chukwuebuka Enekwechi celebrating his gold medal victory on the podium stage at Glasgow 2026. Photo Credit: Glasgow 2026/Instagram

Team Nigeria gave us so much to celebrate at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games! Our athletes showed up in Scotland with full momentum, sending a strong contingent of 72 athletes—34 men and 38 women—to represent the nation on the global stage.

Competing across 8 different sports categories—Athletics and Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Judo, Boxing, Swimming, 3×3 Basketball, and Track Cycling—Team Nigeria delivered top-tier performances from day one.

By the end of the tournament, Nigeria collected an impressive total of 24 medals: 10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze. That 10-gold haul placed Nigeria at the very top of the African leaderboard and secured a top-ten finish on the overall global medal table. While South Africa edged ahead in raw numbers with 25 total medals to Nigeria’s 24, Nigeria took the highest official standing for the continent because gold count determines the final standings.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi holding his gold medal and official mascot at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Historic moment as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi displays Nigeria’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in men’s shot put. Photo Credit: Glasgow 2026/Instagram

The track and field events brought a historic haul of medals for Nigeria. Samuel Ogazi led the charge by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win gold in the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games, crossing the line in 44.25 seconds. Ezekiel Nathaniel locked in another gold in the men’s 400m hurdles, while Chukwuebuka Enekwechi secured gold in the men’s shot put—marking Nigeria’s first-ever Commonwealth title in the event.

Sprint hurdles star Tobi Amusan fought through a knee injury to claim bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles, extending her incredible podium streak at major championships. On the track as well, Kayinsola Ajayi earned bronze in the men’s 100m to secure Nigeria’s first podium spot in the flagship sprint event in two decades.

Tobi Amusan smiling with her bronze medal and official mascot at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

World champion hurdle sprinter Tobi Amusan holding her women’s 100m hurdles bronze medal after competing in Glasgow. Photo Credit: Tobi Amusan/Instagram 

Weightlifting and Para sports added massively to Nigeria’s gold tally. In Weightlifting, Team Nigeria picked up three gold medals courtesy of Rafiatu Lawal in the women’s 58kg division, Onome Didih in the women’s 53kg, and Edidiong Umuofia in the men’s 71kg event.

Over in Para Powerlifting, Esther Nworgu opened Nigeria’s gold account in the women’s lightweight event, while Riluwan Idris won gold in the men’s heavyweight category. Folashade Oluwafemiayo retained her crown in the women’s heavyweight event, breaking her own world record to claim gold, while Goodness Nwachukwu set a new world record on her way to gold in the women’s para-discus throw.

Goodness Nwachukwu posing beside the Longines scoreboard displaying her 39.66m F42 discus world record at Glasgow 2026.

Goodness Nwachukwu poses beside the official scoreboard showing her 39.66-metre world record throw in the women’s discus throw F64 at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, securing gold for Team Nigeria. Photo Credit: commonwealthsports.com

From record-breaking throws to historic sprint victories, Team Nigeria gave sports lovers across the country plenty to cheer about throughout the Games.

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