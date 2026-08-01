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Samuel Ogazi Wins Historic First-Ever Commonwealth Games Men's 400m Gold for Nigeria

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Samuel Ogazi Wins Historic First-Ever Commonwealth Games Men’s 400m Gold for Nigeria

Nigerian sprinter Samuel Ogazi made history at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning gold in the men’s 400m final with a time of 44.25 seconds—securing Nigeria’s first-ever Commonwealth title in the event.
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Samuel Ogazi celebrating with Nigerian flag alongside Zakithi Nene of South Africa and Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago after winning men's 400m gold at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Nigerian sprinter Samuel Ogazi celebrates winning gold in the men’s 400m final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on the track alongside silver medallist Jereem Richards and bronze medallist Zakithi Nene.

Are you keeping tabs on the number of gold medals Nigeria has won at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow? Because Samuel Ogazi just gave us another huge reason to celebrate!

The 20-year-old sprinter produced a masterclass performance in the men’s 400m final, storming through the field and crossing the finish line in 44.25 seconds to secure gold. Running for Team Nigeria, Ogazi executed his race perfectly, controlling the final bend before pulling away on the home straight to leave former world champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago taking silver in 44.82 seconds.

Behind this historic performance is a runner whose rise in global athletics has been nothing short of impressive. Born in Delta State, raised in Kaduna, and now based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the United States, Ogazi has been making steady noise in global track and field. The quarter-miler recently made the jump to turn professional after an incredible collegiate run at the University of Alabama, where he consistently competed against the very best in the NCAA circuit.

By taking the top spot on the podium in Glasgow, Ogazi created a major milestone in Nigerian athletics history by winning the country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games men’s 400m gold medal.

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