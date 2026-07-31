Davido Marks 15 Years in Music With Oriadé, an Album Rooted in Royalty & Legacy | Listen

Fifteen years in music, six studio albums, and Davido is still finding ways to make his releases feel like events. Oriadé, his sixth studio album, dropped on 31 July 2026, a date he chose deliberately to mark exactly 15 years since he launched his professional music career. And from the title to the tracklist to the collaborators he has assembled, this project delivers on everything he promised.

The album title says a lot about where Davido’s head is right now. Derived from the Yoruba words “Ori,” meaning destiny, and “Adé,” meaning crown, Oriadé translates to “the crowned head.” It reflects themes of purpose, identity, legacy, gratitude, faith, and brotherhood. When he announced the album in June, he captioned the cinematic teaser: “The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne.” The 13-track project is his shortest yet, a compact, focused body of work that follows the sprawling 5ive, which peaked at number two on the Billboard World Albums chart in 2025.

The features are equally notable across the 13-track project. Oriadé opens with “On the Road” before moving into “Amazing Grace,” a collaboration with Ghanaian star Black Sherif. Previously released singles—“I Know Who I Be”featuring South African producers JAZZWRLD and GL Ceejay, and “Gimme Dat Ting” featuring NO11—both make the cut. Other guest appearances include “B4 B4” featuring Mayorkun and Fola, “Tell Everybody” with American R&B singer Leon Thomas, “Yaya” featuring French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, and “My Light” featuring Llona, alongside solo entries “Julie,” “Constantly,” “Already Falling,” “Zanzibar,” and “Guide.”

Announcing the tracklist on 28 July, Davido wrote: “ORIADÉ. Musical royalty from top to bottom. The kingdom expands. Out this Friday!” He has also announced an international tour to support the album, expected to build on the momentum of his successful 5ive Tour.

Listen to the new album below.