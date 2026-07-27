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Teni Shows Us How to Make Bold Colour Work in a Crimson Suit

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Music

Teni Shows Us How to Make Bold Colour Work in a Crimson Suit

Nigerian singer Teni serves bold colour inspiration in a deep crimson two-piece tailored suit, styled with a cream shirt, matching red tie, mismatched nails, silver grillz, and a sculpted braided updo. Here is why a bold coloured suit works and how to wear one.
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Teni standing with hands on her hips wearing a crimson double-breasted suit, cream shirt, red tie, and showing a silver grillz smile.

Singer Teni demonstrates bold power tailoring in a front-facing stance, showing off the zip-front detail of her crimson suit and silver grillz.

Suit inspiration for the week, anyone? And we are not talking nude, brown, or black. We are talking bright, bold, unapologetic colour, like the crimson two-piece Teni is wearing, and it is making a very convincing case for why you should retire safe neutral tones for a while.

If you have ever wondered whether a brightly coloured suit works for dark skin tones, Teni just answered that question without saying a word. Rich crimson against deep skin is a combination that has no business being this good, and yet here we are.

The suit itself features an oversized double-breasted jacket with broad structured shoulders, front zip-closure detailing, and fluid wide-leg trousers that give the silhouette a sharp, confident structure. Beneath the tailoring, a cream button-down shirt with an exaggerated vintage collar is paired with a matching crimson tie tucked neatly under the jacket. On her feet, metallic silver peep-toe slides bring a cool, futuristic contrast to the warmth of the red.

Teni leaning forward seated in an office chair wearing a crimson double-breasted suit, wide-leg trousers, cream shirt with matching red tie, and metallic silver peep-toe slides.

Singer Teni seated in an office chair wearing wide-leg crimson trousers, a matching double-breasted jacket, and metallic silver peep-toe slides.

Now, can you wear this to a Monday morning meeting? Absolutely. Swap the metallic slides for a classic pointed-toe leather heel, tone down the accessories, and that crimson suit becomes one of the most commanding, memorable ensembles anyone in that boardroom will see all week. Can you wear it to a weekend event? Even more so. The key to wearing a bold coloured suit well is in the styling, keep everything else secondary and let the colour lead.

Teni posing in an oversized crimson double-breasted suit jacket with gold cuff buttons, displaying custom silver grillz and a mismatched sky-blue and mustard manicure.

Teni highlights the sharp structure of her double-breasted crimson jacket, paired with a cream exaggerated-collar shirt, matching red tie, and silver grillz.

Speaking of letting things lead, Teni’s styling choices with this look are worth paying attention to. Her hair is sculpted into looped, gravity-defying horn-like shapes anchored tightly at the crown, bold and completely intentional. Custom silver grillz flash across her top teeth, complemented by dramatic floral statement drop earrings and stacked rings across both hands. Her nails alternate between sky-blue and mustard-yellow—a mismatched manicure that somehow works perfectly against the red—while her makeup features striking blue eyeshadow across the lids, dark-lined glossed lips, and flushed cheeks.

Teni showing her sculpted horn braids, light blue floral statement earring, blue eyeshadow makeup, and stacked gold rings while wearing a crimson suit jacket.

Afro-pop singer Teni showcases her avant-garde beauty choices, featuring blue eye makeup, sculpted crown braids, and a floral drop earring styled with an oversized crimson suit.

Every single choice is completely intentional. None of it competes with the suit, it elevates it.

This is precisely how you wear a bold coloured suit: pick your shade, commit to it fully, and style every detail with confidence. Teni did not ease into this look. She went all in. And that is precisely why it works.

Teni holding a traditional Yoruba talking drum custom-marked with her name TENIOLA, dressed in a crimson double-breasted suit and matching red tie.

Teni incorporates heritage culture into modern fashion, carrying a customised talking drum while wearing a broad-shouldered crimson suit and cream button-down shirt.

Teni striking a dynamic pose with hands on hips in an oversized crimson suit, featuring sculpted horn-shaped braids and blue eyeshadow.

Teni delivers high-fashion attitude in a crimson two-piece suit, styled with a cream exaggerated collar, sky-blue manicure, and statement hair sculpture.

 

Photo Credit: Teni/Instagram

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