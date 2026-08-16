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Just One Eviction Tonight! Kamsy Uzoma Leaves BBNaija Season 11

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Kamsy Uzoma has been evicted from Big Brother’s house, leaving twenty-one housemates remaining in the competition after a single exit from sixteen nominees.
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Black and white portrait of evicted BBNaija Season 11 housemate Kamsy on a colourful graphic background with text reading "Kamsy Evicted".

Kamsy has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house.

Big Brother is always up to surprises, do you know just one person was evicted tonight on the Big Brother Naija Season 11 live eviction show? With sixteen housemates initially placed on the chopping block this week—a list that included Abi, Araga, Barry, Bells, Gerard, Goddessa, Keivo, Nomy, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Sultex, Temi Nkem, Tram, and Yusuf—only Kamsy ended up taking the long walk through the doors, leaving fifteen of her nominated peers completely safe for another week.

Known off-screen as Uzoma Kamsiyochukwu Erika, the twenty-four-year-old event planner and gift curator kept viewers talking throughout her three-week run. Out of the massive block of sixteen nominated contestants facing potential exit, six fellow housemates were already holding immunity—including Aikou and Flora, alongside Bluethopia, Cassi, Martins, and Mercedes—leaving twenty-two housemates in total fighting to protect their spots before her departure. Following her exit, twenty-one housemates now remain in the game to compete for the ultimate prize.

Her departure leaves an undeniable shift in the house, especially after weeks spent building connections and navigating the inevitable kitchen banter. Joining Ebuka ObiUchendu on stage for her exit interview, Kamsy reflected on her time in Biggie’s house, sharing her perspective on her interactions and expressing gratitude for her time on the show. Now that the remaining twenty-one housemates are settling back into the house, everyone is bound to re-evaluate their strategies as the race heats up.

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