Keivo Has Done It! BBNaija Season 11 Housemate Wins HoH and Books Finale Spot

A brand-new week has begun in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house, and there is already plenty to celebrate: we have a new Head of House, and he is also officially a finalist!

After coming close to the top spot in last week’s Head of House challenge, Keivo returned to the Arena with one thing on his mind, and this time, he got the result he wanted. He emerged as the winner of the Week 9 Head of House challenge, securing his place in the finale along with immunity from eviction.

The challenge put the housemates through a four-game Arena course, with each game testing a different combination of precision, speed, agility and endurance. Rather than facing off in a simple elimination round, the housemates competed across individual stations, collecting points as they went.

Keivo managed to stay consistent across the different games and finished with the highest cumulative score, putting him at the top of the leaderboard and handing him one of the biggest advantages of the week. Along with his new title, he gets a guaranteed place in the finale, meaning his journey in the BBNaija house is officially taking him all the way to the final week.

And he is not heading to the Loft alone. As part of his Head of House privileges, Keivo has chosen Aikou to join him in the luxury suite for the week, giving the pair some exclusive time away from the rest of the house.

There is also a little birthday bonus attached to the win. Keivo is set to celebrate his birthday in the Big Brother Naija house later this week, so becoming Head of House and securing a spot in the finale has arrived at a particularly good time.

From narrowly missing out on the HoH title last week to returning to the Arena and taking the win this time around, Keivo has certainly started Week 9 with plenty to celebrate. Now, the question is what he will do with his power as the housemates move one step closer to the finale.