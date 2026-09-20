Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Serves Pinstripes, Gurkha Trousers & a Statement Brooch in Custom Atafo

What’s a Sunday on Big Brother Naija without looking forward to Ebuka Obi–Uchendu’s look? Is that even a Sunday? Of course not. Every Sunday, the host of Africa’s popular reality TV show steps onto the BBNaija stage in style, and we get to pick up a few fashion and styling ideas along the way. For those who may need a quick introduction, Ebuka is a Nigerian television host, lawyer and media personality best known for hosting Big Brother Naija, where his live-show looks have become almost as anticipated as the eviction itself.

So, what is he wearing this evening? Let’s start with the custom creation by Nigerian fashion house Atafo. Ebuka wears a dusty periwinkle blue double-breasted crossover shirt-jacket, featuring wide peak lapels, a double-breasted button arrangement and subtle metallic pinstripes. Sitting between a shirt and a tailored jacket, the piece has the structure of formal tailoring but a softer construction that makes it easier to wear beyond a traditional suit.

If you’re wondering how to wear or style a double-breasted crossover shirt-jacket, Ebuka offers a dressed-up approach. Let the crossover front and wide lapels remain visible by keeping the piece as the focus of the outfit. For a formal occasion, wear it fastened with tailored trousers; for a more relaxed look, leave it open over a fitted T-shirt or tank top and switch to wider or more relaxed trousers. The important thing is to let the shape of the shirt-jacket do the work rather than piling on too many competing details.

For the trousers, Ebuka goes high-waisted with navy slate Gurkha trousers featuring double front pleats, side-adjuster straps and a wide-leg cut. The waistband is part of what makes Gurkha trousers distinctive, so keeping it visible is key when styling them. A tucked-in shirt or cropped jacket works well here, while the side adjusters mean there is no need to add a belt and interrupt the clean line of the waist. Ebuka finishes the trousers with black glittered loafers.

He also shows how to wear pinstripe trousers without making the outfit feel like office tailoring. The navy stripes on the trousers are paired with the lighter periwinkle pinstripes on the shirt-jacket, giving both pieces enough contrast to remain distinct. If mixing pinstripes feels too risky, pair your trousers with a plain shirt, knit or T-shirt instead and let the stripes be the only pattern in the outfit.

Ebuka’s look also makes a case for the brooch in menswear. He places an ornate silver-and-crystal piece high on the left lapel, then adds wire-rimmed round glasses, diamond stud earrings and a silver chain necklace. When accessorising men’s tailoring with a statement brooch and jewellery, giving each piece enough room to be noticed keeps the look from becoming crowded. Here, the brooch adds a decorative detail to the tailoring, while the glasses and jewellery bring more personality to the outfit.

Now, let’s get to the show and see who will be evicted tonight.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram