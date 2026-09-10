Who Said Black Is Off-Limits? Bella Okagbue Serves Sheer Vintage Glamour at #HookedOnTheFaminus

Black! Oh, what a beautiful shade it is. Some might call it an unconventional choice for a white wedding, but who makes the rules anyway? When it’s this stunning, you simply have to wear it! Bella Okagbue made that clear a at the grand finale of Dr Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s white wedding, stepping out in a sensational black gown designed by Dorhann by Hannah.

Bringing a vintage-inspired twist to the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration, Bella’s look was all about clever textures and deliberate detailing. The floor-length creation features a halter neckline encrusted with clustered black beaded droplets, side cut-outs, a low back, and a fishtail skirt extending into a subtle train, all crafted from a black fishnet overlay set against a nude lining.

Draped in a voluminous black feather boa across her arms, she accessorised with a gold crystal mini handbag, gold triple-drop disc earrings, a side-swept curled updo, and warm, glossy glam.

If you have ever found yourself searching how to wear a sheer dress to a wedding or wondering can I wear black to a white wedding?, this moment provides the ultimate blueprint. Wearing black to a white wedding has become a go-to choice for modern evening celebrations, offering a sleek, timeless aesthetic that feels entirely appropriate for a high-glamour reception.

When figuring out how to style a black evening dress for a wedding, it all comes down to layering rich textures to keep the look dynamic. Using a sheer mesh fabric over a nude base creates depth without needing heavy patterns. Pairing the outfit with tactile elements—like a dramatic feather boa or statement gold metallic accessories—brings a lively, striking contrast to a dark palette that works every single time.

Bella’s appearance easily stands out as one of the most talked-about guest style choices of the day.

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Photo Credit: Bella Okagbue/Instagram