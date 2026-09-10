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Who Said Black Is Off-Limits? Bella Okagbue Serves Sheer Vintage Glamour at #HookedOnTheFaminus

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Who Said Black Is Off-Limits? Bella Okagbue Serves Sheer Vintage Glamour at #HookedOnTheFaminus

Bella Okagbue wore a sheer black fishnet gown by Dorhann by Hannah styled with a feather boa and gold crystal mini bag to Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s white wedding.
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Bella Okagbue standing in a black fishnet side cut-out dress with a feather boa for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus's wedding.

Bella Okagbue posing in a black side cut-out fishnet evening gown by Dorhann by Hannah.

Black! Oh, what a beautiful shade it is. Some might call it an unconventional choice for a white wedding, but who makes the rules anyway? When it’s this stunning, you simply have to wear it! Bella Okagbue made that clear a at the grand finale of Dr Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s white wedding, stepping out in a sensational black gown designed by Dorhann by Hannah.

Bringing a vintage-inspired twist to the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration, Bella’s look was all about clever textures and deliberate detailing. The floor-length creation features a halter neckline encrusted with clustered black beaded droplets, side cut-outs, a low back, and a fishtail skirt extending into a subtle train, all crafted from a black fishnet overlay set against a nude lining.

Back view of Bella Okagbue in a backless black fishnet dress with a subtle train and a black feather boa.

Back view of Bella Okagbue’s low-back fishnet gown by Dorhann by Hannah featuring a floor-length train and feather boa.

Draped in a voluminous black feather boa across her arms, she accessorised with a gold crystal mini handbag, gold triple-drop disc earrings, a side-swept curled updo, and warm, glossy glam.

Gold pavé crystal micro handbag held against Bella Okagbue's black fishnet dress texture.

Gold crystal-encrusted micro handbag paired with Bella Okagbue’s black gown by Dorhann by Hannah.

If you have ever found yourself searching how to wear a sheer dress to a wedding or wondering can I wear black to a white wedding?, this moment provides the ultimate blueprint. Wearing black to a white wedding has become a go-to choice for modern evening celebrations, offering a sleek, timeless aesthetic that feels entirely appropriate for a high-glamour reception.

When figuring out how to style a black evening dress for a wedding, it all comes down to layering rich textures to keep the look dynamic. Using a sheer mesh fabric over a nude base creates depth without needing heavy patterns. Pairing the outfit with tactile elements—like a dramatic feather boa or statement gold metallic accessories—brings a lively, striking contrast to a dark palette that works every single time.

Bella Okagbue wearing a black fishnet halter gown by Dorhann by Hannah with a beaded neck, black feather boa, and gold crystal mini bag for the Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus white wedding.

Bella Okagbue wearing a black fishnet gown by Dorhann by Hannah with a feather boa and gold crystal handbag at the #HookedOnTheFaminus white wedding.

Bella’s appearance easily stands out as one of the most talked-about guest style choices of the day.

Bella Okagbue featuring a side-swept curled updo, warm brown lip glam, beaded halter neck, and gold triple-drop disc earrings.

Bella Okagbue’s beauty look featuring a retro side-swept updo, glossy lips, and gold triple-drop disc earrings.

Bella Okagbue in a floor-length black fishnet fishtail gown by Dorhann by Hannah with a long black feather boa draped over her arms.

Bella Okagbue styling a sheer black fishnet gown and feather boa for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s wedding reception.

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Photo Credit: Bella Okagbue/Instagram 

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