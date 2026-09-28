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These Photos of Omah Lay & Chlöe Bailey Show Just How Good They Look Together in “Company”

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These Photos of Omah Lay & Chlöe Bailey Show Just How Good They Look Together in “Company”

Omah Lay and Chlöe Bailey star alongside Clean Bandit in the “Company” music video, bringing contrasting styles to the new visual.
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Chlöe Bailey leaning her head on Omah Lay's shoulder while he stands in a striped polo shirt, leather cap, and wide-leg trousers.

Chlöe Bailey and Omah Lay show off their retro 70s-inspired video styling.

Okay, but can we talk about how good Chlöe and Omah Lay look together?

The two artists are starring alongside Clean Bandit in the new “Company” video, and these behind-the-scenes photos are giving us plenty to look at. The song is about wanting someone’s actual presence instead of another expensive purchase, with Chlöe putting that idea into the lyrics and Omah Lay bringing his smooth Afro-fusion vocals to the track.

And while their outfits are completely different, put them next to each other and suddenly it works. Chlöe wears an off-white knit bodysuit with a halter neck, sheer patterned fishnet tights and metallic open-toe heels. Her arms are stacked with silver cuffs, while a statement ring, bleached brows and waist-length honey-blonde micro braids finish things off.

Chlöe Bailey leaning over a metal railing wearing honey-blonde braids, bleached eyebrows, silver forearm cuffs, and a halter knit top.

Chlöe Bailey highlights her bleached eyebrow look and long honey-blonde braids.

Then there’s Omah Lay, giving us a whole different mood in a 70s-inspired striped polo in mustard, tan and brown. He pairs it with high-waisted, wide-leg off-white trousers with studded black stitching down the front, adding a black leather baker boy cap, silver Maltese cross pendant and black belt.

Omah Lay and Chlöe Bailey standing together in a corridor; Omah Lay in a striped polo and baker boy cap, Chlöe in a knit bodysuit.

Omah Lay and Chlöe Bailey pose together during the set production for “Company”.

The little thing we love here? The off-white trousers pick up Chlöe’s bodysuit, so even though they’re doing their own thing, the looks still connect. His warm striped polo adds another colour to the picture, while Chlöe’s silver accessories give the whole pairing a cooler finish.

The setting is just as cool, with the pair posing in a muted industrial corridor surrounded by exposed pipes and metallic fixtures. But really, these photos are about Chlöe and Omah Lay together. They look good, the outfits work, and now we’re even more curious to see the full “Company” visual.

Clean Bandit members Grace Chatto and Jack Patterson posing with Omah Lay and Chlöe Bailey against an industrial background.

Clean Bandit, Omah Lay, and Chlöe Bailey gather on set for their single “Company”.

Chlöe Bailey standing in an industrial hallway wearing an off-white halter knit bodysuit, patterned tights, metallic heels, silver arm cuffs, and honey-blonde braids.

Chlöe Bailey shows off her knit bodysuit and silver stacked cuffs behind the scenes of the “Company” video.

Chlöe Bailey seated on a large open metal window frame below Omah Lay climbing a metallic cage ladder.

Chlöe Bailey and Omah Lay take to the industrial architecture on the “Company” video set.

Clean Bandit, Omah Lay, and Chlöe Bailey standing against a grey metal wall beside a vertical safety ladder.

The cast of “Company” poses against an industrial backdrop.

Omah Lay walking forward in an industrial hall while Chlöe Bailey and background dancers stretch along the side walls.

Omah Lay leads a scene alongside Chlöe Bailey and back-up dancers on set.

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Photo Credit: Chlöe Bailey/Instagram

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