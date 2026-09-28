These Photos of Omah Lay & Chlöe Bailey Show Just How Good They Look Together in “Company”

Okay, but can we talk about how good Chlöe and Omah Lay look together?

The two artists are starring alongside Clean Bandit in the new “Company” video, and these behind-the-scenes photos are giving us plenty to look at. The song is about wanting someone’s actual presence instead of another expensive purchase, with Chlöe putting that idea into the lyrics and Omah Lay bringing his smooth Afro-fusion vocals to the track.

And while their outfits are completely different, put them next to each other and suddenly it works. Chlöe wears an off-white knit bodysuit with a halter neck, sheer patterned fishnet tights and metallic open-toe heels. Her arms are stacked with silver cuffs, while a statement ring, bleached brows and waist-length honey-blonde micro braids finish things off.

Then there’s Omah Lay, giving us a whole different mood in a 70s-inspired striped polo in mustard, tan and brown. He pairs it with high-waisted, wide-leg off-white trousers with studded black stitching down the front, adding a black leather baker boy cap, silver Maltese cross pendant and black belt.

The little thing we love here? The off-white trousers pick up Chlöe’s bodysuit, so even though they’re doing their own thing, the looks still connect. His warm striped polo adds another colour to the picture, while Chlöe’s silver accessories give the whole pairing a cooler finish.

The setting is just as cool, with the pair posing in a muted industrial corridor surrounded by exposed pipes and metallic fixtures. But really, these photos are about Chlöe and Omah Lay together. They look good, the outfits work, and now we’re even more curious to see the full “Company” visual.

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Photo Credit: Chlöe Bailey/Instagram