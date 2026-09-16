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Kizz Daniel Leads With Gratitude on New Single “Owo Oluwa”

Kizz Daniel teams up with Young Jonn, Krizbeatz, and Wave Choir on his new Afro-gospel single, “Owo Oluwa.”
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Official single cover artwork for Owo Oluwa by Kizz Daniel featuring Young Jonn, Krizbeatz, and Wave Choir

Official cover art for “Owo Oluwa” by Kizz Daniel featuring Young Jonn, Krizbeatz, and Wave Choir.

If you’ve been looking forward to some new music from Kizz Daniel, your craving has been satisfied! The singer has officially kicked off his latest rollout with the release of his new single, Owo Oluwa, featuring Young Jonn, Krizbeatz, and Wave Choir.

Translating from Yoruba to “The Hand of God”, “Owo Oluwa” marks a distinct shift in direction for the artist. Rather than his signature dance floor records, the track serves as an Afro-gospel-infused anthem centered on gratitude, faith, and protection. Across the record, Kizz Daniel sings about navigating life with care (“ṣe jẹjẹ”) and leaning on divine favour to overcome past struggles and maintain peace of mind.

Sonically, the single opens with a house music arrangement before shifting into a heavy Afrobeat groove produced by Krizbeatz. Young Jonn contributes vocal support alongside harmonic backing from Wave Choir, turning the record into a reflective praise song.

The release also signals the official start of Kizz Daniel’s upcoming studio project, Radio Gidi, serving as the lead single for the album rollout.

Kizz Daniel pictured in the official press release asset for his Afro-gospel single Owo Oluwa

Kizz Daniel in the official press image announcing his single “Owo Oluwa.” Photo Credit: Kizz Daniel/Instagram

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