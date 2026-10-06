BBNaija Season 11 Ends With Temi Nkem’s Win, a Shock Disqualification & a Historic Top 3

What a week! What a season! Just like that, the lights have gone out on the Big Brother Naija: Show Ya Sef house, and we are officially suffering from post-BBN withdrawal. After 10 whole weeks of unhinged chaos, epic wager displays, midnight kitchen politics, and endless gbas gbos, Season 11 has drawn its final curtain.

Through every single plot twist, emotional eviction, and late-night drama, Minimie ChinChin has been right there with us, delivering all the crunchy, delicious refreshment needed to fuel our watch parties while we rooted for our absolute favourite housemates. And as typical of our weekly date, you already know you have got to grab your favourite pack of Minimie ChinChin to snack on for this very last recap.

And darling, what a blockbuster week it was to wrap up the show.

From a second Head of House crown to a shocking disqualification that shook social media, and an emotional, historic Top 3 stage walk, the final stretch delivered everything we love about Biggie’s house. Settle in and crunch along—here is your ultimate breakdown of how the Show Ya Sef finale week went down.

A season that gave everything✨ Shoutout to all the housemates💥 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/pCgaz2MBkV — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

Barry’s Double HoH Triumph and The Final Campaign Hour

If there is one housemate who knows how to peak at the absolute right moment, it is Barry.

Closing out the season on a massive high, Barry went all out in a multi-stage, 15-minute obstacle course featuring familiar games from the season. Earning the highest overall score, he snatched his second Head of House title and made history as the final HoH of Season 11.

Biggie added a super sweet twist for the week, giving every single finalist a one-night stay in the iconic HoH Loft so everyone could enjoy the luxury before packing their bags. Barry chose Bluethopia as his Loft mate, while a high-stakes tiebreaker between Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, and Ricky left Flora as the season’s final Benchwarmer.

When Nomination Hour rolled around, Biggie swapped the usual nerve-wracking voting for pure heart-to-heart pitches. Each finalist got two minutes in the diary room to campaign for why they deserved the ultimate crown—plus a twist. They were given one extra minute to campaign for a fellow finalist.

The Highlights: Keivo shared his dream of using the grand prize to become a pilot, before backing Aikou. Tram revealed he wants the win to launch his career as one of Nigeria’s biggest content streamers (and campaigned for Oyin). Meanwhile, Temi Nkem brought her signature theatrical flair—kneeling, rolling on the diary room floor, and pleading her case to Biggie before selflessly campaigning for Sheba.

The moment Big Brother announced Kievo’s removal and disqualification from BBNaija season 11 following his altercation with Tram last night. What are your thoughts? #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/cIdBm2dUGk — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 29, 2026

Drama in the Final Stretch: Keivo’s Shock Disqualification

Just when everyone thought the housemates would cruise smoothly into Sunday night, Monday night brought a heartbreaking turn of events.

A heated disagreement over a shirt between Keivo and Tram spiraled out of control, resulting in physical violence. Following a mandatory gathering where Biggie played the footage for the entire house, Keivo was officially disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Biggie reminded the remaining finalists that no level of frustration, communal living pressure, or personal grievance ever justifies physical violence. Keivo’s sudden exit brought his journey to an immediate end, leaving nine housemates in the final stretch for the ₦160 million prize package.

The MIPOW Prize Pot Settled

It wasn’t all tears and tension, though. After weeks of fierce strategic battles, the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) race officially wrapped up.

Throughout the 10 weeks, every penalty, task win, and game-changing decision impacted the special prize pot. The final numbers locked in at a cool ₦10 million.

While the ultimate winner takes the ₦90 million main cash prize, this accumulated ₦10 million pot is being shared equally among the weekly MIPOW champs: Chimsom Chuka, Sultex, Abi, Sheba, Barry, Aikou, and Tram. Talk about a well-earned payout for playing the game so smartly.

What better way to open the grand finale than a grand performance from a grand artist?💥 @TeniEntertainer opening the #BBNaija finale #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/lJUMg4fUFT — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

Finale Night: The Evictions and A Historic Top 3 Walk

Sunday night was pure electric energy. Teni kicked off the festivities with a fire performance that had everyone on their feet, before Ebuka Obi -Uchendu took over to break hearts and fulfil dreams.

One by one, the finalists took their bow:

Barry was the first to leave, wrapping up a stellar run as a two-time HoH, MIPOW winner, and Ultimate Veto Power holder.

Oyin departed shortly after in 8th place, followed by Ricky in 7th, who gave us endless charm and top-tier flirting all season.

Flora ended her incredible journey in 6th place (what a ride from being a Gambit to reinstatement), while Tram exited in 5th after a high-energy, headline-making run.

Bluethopia bowed out in 4th place, leaving the final race down to three incredible women: Aikou, Sheba, and Temi Nkem.

Bluethopia has been evicted!💥 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/2O6qeYJQBA — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

In a historic BBNaija first, Oshamo performed as Biggie asked the Top 3 to walk onto the stage together, breaking the traditional Top 2 format and making for an unforgettable visual moment.

The finalists, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Aikou have a left the house. #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/sa3CSOLdoZ — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

All Hail the Queen: Temi Nkem Takes the Crown

When the moment finally came, Ebuka held his breath, the crowd roared, and Temi Nkem was officially named the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11: Show Ya Sef.

At just 21 years old, the London-born Accounting and Finance student walked away with the grand ₦160 million prize package—including ₦90 million cold cash and a shiny new SUV.

The moment Temi Nkem was announced the winner of the #BBNaija season 11. #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/btjxUN9AAe — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

Looking back at her journey, it is easy to see why the public fell in love with her:

Unapologetically Herself: Right from Day 1 when housemates complained about her UK accent during the wager brief, Temi Nkem refused to shrink herself to fit in.

Zero Immunity, Pure Grit: Remarkably, Temi Nkem survived week after week without ever holding individual immunity or a MIPOW save until Barry’s Ultimate Veto save in the semi-finals. She faced the public vote repeatedly and survived every single time.

Unmatched Content and Personality: Whether she was running a chaotic BB Bucks heist, locking down her “house family” (with Araga and Goddessa as her parents and Sheba as Aunt Shibi), or obsessively making endless batches of custard for house reviews, she was impossible to ignore.

Temi Nkem now officially enters the history books as the fifth female winner of Big Brother Naija, joining Mercy Eke, Phyna, Ilebaye, and Imisi.

She came, she served top-tier entertainment, she stood her ground, and she conquered. Gbam! Gbammer! Gbammest!