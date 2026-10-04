Temi Nkem Wins Big Brother Naija Season 11’s “Show Ya Sef” Edition!

And we have a winner! After 10 weeks of nominations, tasks, evictions, twists and plenty of big moments in the Big Brother Naija house, Temi Nkem has been crowned the winner of Season 11’s “Show Ya Sef” edition.

Temi secured 25.87% of the total votes from viewers in Nigeria and across Africa, putting her ahead of the other finalists. Aikou followed with 23.68% to finish as the first runner-up, while Sheba took the second runner-up spot with 9.80% of the votes.

With the win comes a grand prize package valued at N160 million. Temi is taking home N90 million in cash, a brand-new SUV and additional sponsored prizes. The cash portion was adjusted from the original N100 million after N10 million was set aside for the season’s Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) prize fund.

Temi’s win also puts her in the history books as the fifth female winner of Big Brother Naija. She joins the list of women who have previously claimed the BBNaija crown, making her victory another big moment for the show.

The grand finale aired live on Sunday, 4 October 2026, bringing 70 days of competition to an end. Host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu revealed the verified voting results as the final nine housemates waited to find out where they would finish, with Aikou and Sheba taking the first and second runner-up positions before Temi’s name was called as the winner.

Season 11 started with 24 housemates and kept viewers guessing with weekly tasks, Head of House games, nominations and twists, including the Gambit play and changing Head of House veto powers. The season also recorded two disqualifications and one voluntary exit, making it the first in BBNaija history to have all three occur in a single season.

And just like that, the “Show Ya Sef” season has its winner. Congratulations to Temi Nkem.