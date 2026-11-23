Temi Nkem (born Temitope Chigbue), ultimate finalist of Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef, the eleventh edition of Africa’s TV game show, added another feather to her cap just weeks after coming out tops at the eleventh edition of the DStv reality show.

Checkers Custard, Nigeria’s custard brand, welcomed the starlet as chief brand influencer cum Brand Ambassador at a signing ceremony chaired by Karan Checker, Managing Director, Checkers Africa, at a ceremony witnessed by the media, friends, staff, influencers and a host of well-wishers.

It’s a Homecoming!

The entire continent of Africa witnessed the 21-year-old influencer’s genuine love for Checkers Custard during her ten-week stay in Big Brother’s house with the incessant trips to the kitchen primarily to make her favourite snack, in-between meal filler and as a whole meal with select pairings. Checkers Custard was central to her nutritional routine.

Temi came home. Temi Nkem x Checkers Custard

Temi, at the winning prize presentation a few days after the grand finale, remarked,

“…we use Checkers Custard for our cake and custard in London. When I was telling everybody cake and custard is dessert, they were saying no, it’s breakfast, so I tried it the first time… it was ‘bussing’… I don’t know how to cook… but that one I needed to make sure I made sure I knew how to do, and I am so happy, so grateful”

The British-born Nigerian Accounting & Finance undergrad came into the country solely to participate in the fiercely contested game show and excelled week in, week out, showing her prowess in executing a strategy of being herself, showing her resilience and goodly disposition.

These traits did not go unnoticed as Checkers Custard’s brand handlers watched keenly, finally determining to welcome home their providence-chosen brand evangelist.

A Truly Natural Fit

Keran Checker, the Managing Director of Checkers Africa Limited, the parent company of Checkers Custard, at the signing ceremony in his speech said,

“Temi Nkem is one of a kind; she came, she saw, and conquered the world with her charm and exceptional attitude at Big Brother Naija, and this made us take a deep look into the beautiful and interesting young lady and explore the potential of her representing the brand due to shared values and unparalleled natural alignment”.

While noting that not every Checkers Custard lover in Big Brother’s house in the future would automatically merit an ambassadorial appointment with Checkers Custard, and what made Ms. Chigbue different, Head of Marketing, Checkers Africa, Timothy Ogundele said in his closing remarks on her character traits,

“Even with a fiery personality and unapologetic, Temi remained true to her values demonstrating a deep sense of restraint and discipline making her suitable for our brand.”

A Date with Temi Nkem

The official signing ceremony event took place at the offices of Checkers Africa, playing host to the media, content creators, and friends interacting and networking over ample food and drinks and good music.

Honouring her multiple roots, Temi arrived to Ayanjo Dance Troupe performing a Delta dance routine. Upon her ascending to the event floor after the meet and greet, she was welcomed with enrapturing Yoruba praise poetry by the renowned Ayodele Tayelolu Deborah (also known as TK Voices Akewi) before proceeding to the conference room where the media parley unfolded.

There was a short presentation, an edited recap of numerous clips of Temi Nkem in the Big Brother house making Checkers Custard, an emotional throwback showcasing her affection for the brand before the signing and cake-cutting.

During the Q&A session after the signing ceremony, Temi was probed by a cross-section of the press on whether her actions in the house were pre-planned or a script; and Temi responded accordingly,

“My only strategy was just to have fun… being authentic to what you love is not hard… if you love something, you will continue doing things out of love.”

After this, the premises of Checkers Africa Limited were abuzz with a slew of activities. It was indeed a Date with Temi Nkem.

Temi Nkem’s Tasks at Hand

The content creator and influencer has a lot of work to do for the brand for the foreseeable future.

The deal is an all-in engagement – TV commercials, radio spots, outdoor branding, and even appearances on behalf of Checkers Custard, as the management of Checkers Africa fully endorses Temi Nkem with absolute confidence that she will continue to deliver value for Nigeria’s no. 1 custard, through engagement and top-tier representation.

About Checkers Africa

Checkers Africa is one of Nigeria’s leading food brands, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and wholesome nutrition. With beloved household staples such as Checkers Custard, Checkers Pap, Checkers Crunchy Peanuts, and 3-in-1 Checkers ChocoTee, the company continues to build a legacy of trust and great taste across Africa.

Checkers Custard was an associate sponsor of Big Brother Naija 11, Show Ya Sef, their third sponsorship of the game show.

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