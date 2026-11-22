If you have been singing along to “” sincecame out,has just dropped the official lyric video so you can finally catch every single line without guessing. Having the words on screen makes it much easier to follow how Rema andtrade verses on the opening track, mixing smooth R&B-leaning melodies with English, Nigerian Pidgin and Yoruba slang as they serenade a love interest.

For plenty of listeners, “Feel Alright” is the biggest talking point on E-Mortal Boy because it marks the very first official collaboration between Rema and Wizkid, bringing two distinct Afrobeats eras together right at the start of the project. Putting out a lyric video for the track gives fans of both artists a chance to properly take in the lyrics and harmonies that have had the song on heavy rotation since the project landed.

The release also keeps the spotlight on E-Mortal Boy, Rema’s seven-track EP that followed earlier singles “TEA” and “Oh No”. Alongside “Feel Alright” with Wizkid, the project includes “Velvet”, “TANZANIA” with BNYX, “SUGA” with Theodora, and closer “Bang Bang” with London and Kah-Lo, showing off the wide range of sounds Rema pulls together across the seven songs.

If you have been waiting to learn every word of Rema and Wizkid’s first joint record, this lyric video has you covered.

Watch below