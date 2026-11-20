For weeks, Rema has been teasing us with a new project—first came “TEA” and then “Oh No“, and if you have had those on repeat on your playlist, you now have the entire package with his seven-track EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB). Ever since his self-titled debut EP in 2019, the Benin-born star has never been interested in staying boxed into one sound. Following his 2023 EP Ravage and his 2024 Grammy-nominated album HEIS, he uses this new seven-song collection to pull rhythms from across the Black diaspora into one bold, genre-hopping ride.

If you already had “TEA” on loop when its dancehall bounce, glossy pop, and techno twists took over the Nigerian timeline, or kept “Oh No” close for that percussion-heavy Rvssian groove about a lover’s mixed signals, they both sit right inside the full lineup alongside five more records. The biggest headline moment opens the project: “Feel Alright” pairs Rema with Wizkid for their very first official joint release, a smooth ballad about satisfying a lover’s appetite. From there, he switches gears across “Velvet“, where rumba drums meet slick guitar riffs as he vows to take on the world for someone special, and “TANZANIA“, a BNYX-assisted track with Bollywood score-inspired flair.

The rest of the EP keeps that same adventurous streak alive. On “SUGA“, Rema teams up with French Congolese singer Theodora for a rougher, grunge-leaning sound, before closing out on “Bang Bang” with longtime collaborator London and Nigerian dance music favourite Kah-Lo. Nearly a decade into his run, Rema still sounds completely locked in on what comes next, leaving you with seven quick tracks to drop straight into your weekend rotation.

Listen below