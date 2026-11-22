Diana Eneje and Pascal Godwin‘s forever journey has begun, but first of all, introductions! Three months after Pascal proposed against the backdrop of Cape Town’s mountains and vineyards in August 2026, the Nigerian fashion influencer and entrepreneur and her Lagos-based businessman fiancé have taken another lovely step towards walking down the aisle. While they are not married just yet, the couple have officially held their introduction ceremony, bringing both families together ahead of their traditional and white weddings.

For anyone unfamiliar with the tradition, the introduction is an important first step in many Nigerian weddings. It is when the couple’s families meet formally, exchange greetings, offer prayers and give their blessings as the relationship moves towards marriage. And while the main wedding celebrations are still ahead, Diana and Pascal have given us a first look at what we can expect from their wedding style.

If you’ve followed Diana from her early modelling days and her appearance in Rema‘s 2019 “Dumebi” music video to building her beauty brand, The Shine Cartel, you’ll know that fashion is always part of her story. Styled together by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon, the two stepped out in coordinated royal blue looks, with Dova Bridals creating Diana’s introduction dress that brought together lace, colourful woven fabric and satin.

Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder beaded lace bodice with a sweetheart neckline and short tiered sleeves. From the waist, it flowed into a chevron-patterned woven skirt featuring shades of red, green, gold and blue, before opening into a pleated royal blue satin mermaid hem. She completed the look with a matching beaded fan handbag, silver jewellery with dark stone accents and crystal-strapped blue heels, alongside a sleek updo with sculpted waves.

Pascal coordinated with Diana in a custom royal blue velvet traditional robe and trouser set by Rogue. Gold and silver geometric and botanical beadwork ran across the chest, shoulders and sleeves, continuing down to the fringed hem. He finished with a matching beaded cap, layered deep blue beads and a gold pendant, dark-tinted sunglasses, a gold wristwatch and dark velvet loafers, with a tall carved black walking staff completing his traditional look.

With the introduction ceremony behind them, Diana and Pascal’s next stop is their traditional wedding, scheduled for January in the bride’s hometown. After their coordinated royal blue looks for the family gathering, we’re looking forward to seeing what the couple has planned for the next celebration.

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Photo Credit: Diana Eneje/Instagram