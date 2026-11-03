Legendary Musician Youssou N’Dour Lights Up the Stage at Goalkeepers Dakar 2026 | Watch Highlights

On the 29th of October, 2026, Goalkeepers 2026 Dakar brought together global leaders, changemakers and young people to discuss how AI can help build a more equitable future. While the conversations explored the opportunities and challenges of using technology to advance progress, the event also made room for music and celebration.

One of its special moments was a live performance by Senegalese music legend Youssou N’Dour, whose performance brought the audience to their feet.

Youssou N’Dour is a Senegalese singer and politician who helped develop a style of popular Senegambian music known as mbalax that blends Wolof traditional instrumental and vocal forms primarily with Cuban and other Latin American popular genres. He also served as Senegal’s minister for culture and tourism.

Watch the highlights of his performance below:

It wouldn’t be a Dakar experience without some Youssou N’Dour! 🇸🇳 The music legend treated guests to a memorable performance at Goalkeepers 2026 #BNxGoalkeepersDakar #Goalkeepers2030 https://t.co/I8S60Unhiq — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) November 2, 2026