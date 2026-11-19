One of the best aspects of art is its ability to imitate current events or imagine possibilities. Movies, as a powerful art form, present a sequence of events that allows viewers to see reflections of themselves or envision who they could become.

At its core, art exists to entertain, inform and critique society. Through films, music and visual expressions, we are continually reminded of our shared humanity—our joys, flaws and contradictions.

One subject that art, particularly film, has explored is masculinity. However, this theme is often addressed subtly and can be easy to overlook, as the movies that dominate global box offices frequently focus on spectacle: fantasy, romance, adventure or others. Conversations about men, their inner lives, vulnerabilities and social roles are often not in the top circle.

Nonetheless, some films have attempted to explore what it means to be a man in today’s world. They invite audiences to contemplate important questions such as: What is the role of men in society? What defines a man? How does a man’s behaviour influence those around him? What expectations does society place on men? What responsibilities do men have within society? Where does responsibility begin, and where does it end? Do men matter? Do their feelings matter?

The theme for this year’s International Men’s Day is “The Future Is For Everyone.” For that, here are some movies that explore and illuminate the complexities of masculinity:

The Pursuit of Happyness

This classic film reveals the vulnerability often hidden behind male perseverance. Will Smith’s portrayal of Chris Gardner challenges the stoic notion of manhood by showing fatherhood as both an act of love and endurance. Through his struggles with homelessness, rejection, and exhaustion, the film redefines masculinity, depicting it as the courage to remain tender even when life tests your strength in every way.

Fatherhood

Kevin Hart’s film Fatherhood delves into themes of grief and single parenthood, balancing humour with heartfelt moments. It challenges traditional expectations of masculinity by illustrating a father’s journey through uncertainty, learning empathy, and committing to being present for his child/ren. Through this film, Kevin Hart shares his vision of what it means to be a man and a father.

Adolescence

Adolescence examines how boys internalise distorted notions of strength and freedom, and how escaping them demands emotional awareness. The film reveals the journey of a young boy on the brink of adulthood, revealing the pressures of identity and self-definition. There is a lot to unpack from Stephen Graham’s Adolescence about what it means to be a father and a child.

King Richard

A faction. In the narrative, King Richard shares the stories of Serena and Venus Williams, highlighting discipline and belief as fundamental expressions of a father’s love. Richard Williams’ journey illustrates his complex relationship with ambition, protection, and vulnerability. His flaws and passion are deeply intertwined. The film reveals that masculinity can be both an act of dominance and devotion, which can be a powerful drive to nurture greatness, even when the world fails to recognise it.

Breath of Life

Directed by BB Sasore, masculinity is explored in Breath of Life through faith, purpose and regret. It tells of a man who retreats from the world after loss. Although he finds renewal through mentoring a young man, the film portrays redemption and emotional reconnection as masculine virtues.

My Father’s Shadow

Akinola Davies Jr‘s My Father’s Shadow examines how sons absorb both the strengths and the wounds of their fathers, and how healing demands confrontation. By unpacking silence, trauma, and reconciliation, it shows that breaking cycles is an act of love, not rebellion.