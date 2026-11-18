December in Nigeria is practically a season of its own.

Group chats are buzzing, flights are being booked, wedding invitations are coming in, an everyone seems to have holiday plans. From concerts, parties, and social gatherings to family reunions and Christmas celebrations, there is always something happening. For many, it is the most anticipated time of the year, a chance to reconnect with loved ones, explore new places, and make the most of the holidays.

For some, it’s the excitement of Detty December in Lagos. For others, it’s finally getting everyone together for Christmas, taking a much-needed break, or planning a getaway after a long year.

With so much happening, one thing deserves a little more attention than it usually gets: where you’ll be staying.

A good hotel can make all the difference to your holiday. Think relaxing mornings, comfortable rooms, good food, a convenient location, exciting experiences nearby, and somewhere to unwind after a long day of activities. After all, where you stay can shape your entire holiday experience.

Whether you’re planning to experience Detty December in Lagos or spend Christmas in Enugu, we’ve put together a guide to some accommodation options and experiences worth considering as you plan your holiday.

Where to Stay in Lagos for Detty December

Anyone who has experienced Lagos in December knows that the city takes the festive season seriously.

Concerts, weddings, parties, restaurant dates, beach outings, family gatherings and the occasional last-minute plan that turns into the highlight of your holiday, there’s always something happening. With so much going on across the city, staying in a convenient

location can save you time and make getting around much easier.

Victoria Island remains one of Lagos’s most popular areas for visitors during the festive season, thanks to its restaurants, entertainment destinations, and proximity to major lifestyl attractions; it’s a top pick for visitors looking for the best of the city in December.

A top hotel choice located in Landmark Lagos, Oniru, Victoria Island would be the Landmark Hotel, which offers an appealing option for visitors looking to enjoy the best of Lagos while having a comfortable place to retreat to at the end of the day.

With ocean and city views, comfortable accommodation and access to the wider Landmark Lagos leisure and lifestyle ecosystem, Landmark Hotel gives guests more than just a place to stay. It puts them close to a range of experiences, dining options and entertainment destinations, making it easier to enjoy the festive season without having to travel too far.

And the best part? There’s plenty to explore! Guests can enjoy dining experiences within the Landmark ecosystem, visit the Landmark Upside Down House, and attend events at POP Landmark, Landmark Center, or simply spend time exploring the recreational attractions available in the area. Families visiting with children can also plan outings to the Landmark Kids Club.

For visitors coming into Lagos for the holidays, having accommodation close to restaurants and recreational activities can make planning and commuting much easier.

Planning a Christmas Getaway in Enugu? Consider a Lakeside Resort

December isn’t only about the parties.

It’s also one of the few times of the year when families get to spend uninterrupted time together, old friends reconnect, and people finally have an excuse to take that holiday they’ve been postponing. For many people from Eastern Nigeria, including those living

abroad, returning home to celebrate Christmas with family and loved ones is a cherished annual tradition.

If you’re planning a festive getaway this December, Enugu is one destination worth considering. Located in southeastern Nigeria, Enugu is the capital of Enugu State and is popularly known as the Coal City, a name rooted in its historic coal-mining industry.

Beyond its history, the city is known for its scenic hills, rich Igbo cultural heritage, traditional cuisine, and vibrant hospitality and entertainment scene. There is also plenty to explore in and around the city. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views from Milliken Hill, discover the picturesque Ngwo Pine Forest and Waterfall, experience the natural beauty of Awhum Waterfall, or explore Nigeria’s cultural heritage at the National Museum of Unity. And for those looking to enjoy the city’s attractions while having a

peaceful place to relax and reconnect with loved ones, a lakeside getaway offers the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, and reconnect with loved ones. At Landmark Nike Lake Resort, the surroundings are part of the experience.

The resort, which boasts over 200 rooms and 8 villas, is situated along the scenic shores of Nike Lake, offering a peaceful setting with lush greenery, lake views, comfortable accommodation, and recreational activities. It’s the kind of place where a morning can begin with breakfast overlooking the scenery, followed by a boat ride, an afternoon by the pool, or some outdoor adventure.

For guests who enjoy a little adventure during their stay, there’s plenty to keep them entertained. From quad biking and recreational sports to a visit to the first Upside Down House in the Southeast, there’s something different to make the holiday even more memorable.

The resort also offers dining options and spaces suited to gatherings and celebrations, making it an interesting choice for Christmas holidays, family reunions, and group getaways.

For anyone visiting Enugu during the festive season, Landmark Nike Lake Resort offers more than just a place to stay. It’s an opportunity to slow down, enjoy the beauty of Nike Lake, spend quality time with family and friends, and create new memories along the way. And sometimes, that’s exactly what a holiday should be about.

Tips for Choosing the Right Hotel or Resort This December

December gets busy across Nigeria, and the last thing you want is the wrong accommodation. Before you book, here are four tips to help you get your holiday stay right;

1. Choose a Location That Works for Your Itinerary

Consider the places you intend to visit and the activities on your holiday calendar. If you’re attending concerts, events, or spending most of your time around Victoria Island, staying within the area can help you save valuable time navigating Lagos traffic. For a more relaxed holiday, consider a resort that offers accommodation and recreational experiences within the

same location.

2. Consider Who You’re Travelling With

Your ideal accommodation will depend on the kind of trip you’re planning. Families travelling with children may prefer resorts with adjoining rooms, swimming pools, outdoor activities, and family-friendly attractions, while couples or solo travellers might prioritise comfortable rooms, dining experiences, and convenient access to entertainment.

3. Check the Facilities and What’s Included in Your Booking

Before confirming your reservation, take a moment to find out what your accommodation package covers. Check for amenities such as breakfast, Wi-Fi, parking, recreational facilities, and on-site dining. If you’re booking a resort, confirm which activities are

complimentary and which attract additional charges. This will help you plan your budget and avoid unexpected expenses during your stay.

4. Book Early and Confirm Your Reservation Details

Hotels and resorts often experience increased demand during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Booking ahead gives you a better chance of securing your preferred room type and travel dates. Before making payment, confirm the room rates, check-in and check-out times, cancellation policy, and any festive-season offers or restrictions.

Make the Most of Your December Holiday in Nigeria

The festive season may last only a few weeks, but the best experiences have a way of staying with us long after the celebrations end. The spontaneous outings, memorable adventures, family reunions, and places you finally get to explore often become the stories you carry into the new year.

As you prepare for Detty December 2026, give as much thought to your overall holiday experience as you do to the events on your calendar. A well-planned getaway, with comfortable accommodation and exciting things to see and do, can make all the difference.

With Landmark Hotel in Lagos and Landmark Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, you can look forward to great hospitality, memorable leisure experiences, and convenient access to some of the attractions that make both destinations worth visiting.

Explore Landmark Hotel in Lagos and Landmark Nike Lake Resort in Enugu and start planning your December getaway.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Landmark