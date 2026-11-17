Entertainment Week Africa (EWA), the pan-African platform for the business of creativity, opens its fifth edition in Lagos tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 November. The programme runs until Saturday, 21 November, and brings together creators, executives, investors, policymakers and delegations from more than 18 African countries.

This year’s theme, Five Years of Closing the Gap, reflects the purpose EWA was built around: connecting African talent with the capital, markets, skills and audiences it needs to grow. Since its first edition, EWA has welcomed more than 67,800 attendees. The 2025 edition alone recorded 28,683 pass-holders from over eight countries and 50 industries, across 61 sessions, 93 film screenings, 20 music showcases and nine fashion showcases.

By day and by night

The week runs across two venues. By day, EbonyLife Place on Victoria Island hosts panels, roundtables, workshops, masterclasses, and film screenings. By night, the programme moves to the Livespot Entertarium in Ikate, beginning with Opening Night on 18 November at 6pm, an evening of music, fashion, film, comedy and awards.

The Entertarium also houses the week’s experiences, including an exhibition, the EWA Art Floor, a fashion show, comedy, live music, a beauty exhibition and a marketplace.

Seven tracks, one market

The 2026 programme is organised across seven tracks: Film & TV; Music; Fashion & Beauty; AI & Tech; Live Events & Production; Creative Enterprise; and Art & Animation, which is new this year.

Alongside the conference, EWA runs a set of commercial formats designed to move deals forward. They include the EWA Deal Room, the Content and Music Markets, the EWA Capital Desk, the Creators Hub and LABSPOT, EWA’s skills and enterprise development engine. Last year’s Deal Room received more than 178 entries and advanced nine companies to its accelerator, with Future Africa, Catalyst Fund, Consonance Invest and Askya Investment Partners among the participating investors and partners.

Between 30 and 40 per cent of this year’s delegates are expected to travel from outside Nigeria, with delegations from Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa among them.

The edition will also host the exclusive screening of University of Side Hustle, the first scripted feature film from Livespot Studios, written by Dami Elebe, executive produced by Deola Art Alade.

The road to Lagos

The fifth edition follows a year in which EWA took its conversation abroad through EWA Creative Connect, its invitation-only convenings. The first was held in Los Angeles during Grammy Week, with executives from Warner Records, Adobe, Amazon and Unilever among the participants. The second took place in London during the Nigeria–UK state visit, with the British Film Institute, Diageo and the Ministry of Trade and Investment in attendance. The third, in Lagos on 12 November, was hosted by U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth.



What The Founders Say

“African creativity deserves stronger platforms, better access and greater value,” said Deola Art Alade, Convener of Entertainment Week Africa and Group CEO of Livespot. “EWA 2026 is our boldest expression of that mission.”

Darey Art Alade, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Livespot, said: “The next generation of African creative talent needs access, learning, platforms and community. EWA 2026 is about building those bridges with intention.”

Attending

Passes for the Day Sessions and Opening Night are available on DOT Tix at tix.dot360.co. The full schedule is available at ewafrica.com. Follow @ewafrica_ on Instagram for updates throughout the week.

About Entertainment Week Africa

Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) is a pan-African platform for the creative economy, bringing together the people who make, fund and grow Africa’s creative industries across film, music, fashion, technology, art and live entertainment. EWA is an initiative of Livespot Foundation and is produced by Livespot.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Entertainment Week Africa