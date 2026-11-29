December in Nollywood already carries a certain kind of buzz whenever Funke Akindele is on the slate, and the official trailer for The Four: No One Fights Alone sets the tone right away. Coming off a historic run of festive box-office hits that includes Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, A Tribe Called Judah, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and Behind The Scenes, Akindele is leaning deeper into heartfelt drama this season—and every frame of the preview hints at a story built to hit straight in the chest.

Set between the picturesque Odu Community and the fast-paced pulse of the city, The Four: No One Fights Alone follows Esosa and three fiercely loyal women whose bond is put to the ultimate test when they unite to protect and secure the future of a young man they deeply care about. What begins as a shared mission quickly spirals into high-stakes challenges that push their courage, faith, motherhood, and willingness to sacrifice for one another to the limit. True to its title, the film celebrates the quiet strength of ordinary women who refuse to let one another stand alone when life gets heavy.

Bringing that story to life is a stacked ensemble led by Funke Akindele alongside Waje, Bisola Aiyeola, and Chioma Akpotha. They are joined on screen by Nollywood heavyweights and rising favourites including Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD), Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe, Wunmi Toriola, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Antar Laniyan, Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo1), and music star Shoday, alongside Ogbolor, John Ekanem, Ireoluwa Olaniyan, Mide Iwasokun, Kolapo Omotosho, Samuel Banks, and Ayomide Iwasokun.

Behind the camera, Funke Akindele serves as the writer, director, and producer of The Four: No One Fights Alone under her production company, Funke Akindele Network (FAAN TV), with theatrical distribution handled by FilmOne Entertainment.

The Four: No One Fights Alone arrives in cinemas across Nigeria and worldwide on Friday, 11 December 2026.

Watch the official trailer below