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The Wait Is Almost Over! Funke Akindele Unveils First Images From The Four, Coming to Cinemas December 11

The newly released images offer a first glimpse into the highly anticipated drama, starring Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Waje and an all-star ensemble.

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Ahead of its December 11, 2026, global cinema release, an exclusive first look into award-winning filmmaker, actress, and producer Funke Akindele’s highly anticipated new feature film, The Four: No One Fights Alone, is being unveiled. Produced by Funke Akindele Network (FAAN TV) and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film marks the next chapter for one of Africa’s most commercially successful filmmakers, whose films have consistently redefined the possibilities of Nigerian cinema.

With The Four, Akindele explores a range of creative touchpoints, bringing together fashion, music, and culture as integral parts of the film’s world. The film’s fashion draws from Nigeria’s heritage, with Adire incorporated into the styling, while an original song features within the story, extending its creative reach into the music and fashion landscape. Alongside its language, traditions, and locations, these elements give the film a distinctive visual and cultural identity while opening up different creative entry points into the story.

The Four is an emotionally charged drama about friendship, courage, and resilience. The film follows Esosa and three fiercely loyal women who leave their community for the city to fight for the future of a young man they love. A journey that will test their courage, faith, and loyalty in ways they never imagined.

The film brings together one of Nollywood’s most accomplished ensemble casts, starring Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Antar Laniyan, and Wunmi Toriola. The film also features award-winning singer Waje and Afrobeat star Shoday, alongside entertainment personalities Samuel Banks, Kolapo Omotosho, and Ayomide Iwasokun.

Funke Akindele has become one of the defining forces in African cinema, directing and producing a string of record-breaking theatrical releases, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, A Tribe Called Judah, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and Behind the Scenes. Her films have repeatedly rewritten Nigerian box-office history, cementing her position as the country’s highest-grossing filmmaker and one of the continent’s most influential creative voices.

The Four opens in cinemas globally on December 11, 2026, exclusively distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

About Funke Akindele 

Funke Akindele is an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, actress, writer, and producer whose work has transformed the commercial landscape of African cinema. Renowned for creating culturally resonant stories with mass audience appeal, she has produced and directed some of the highest-grossing films in Nigerian box office history, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, A Tribe Called Judah, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and Behind The Scenes. Through her storytelling, Akindele continues to champion authentic African narratives while expanding the global reach of Nollywood.

About Funke Akindele Network 

Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network Limited (F.A.A.N.) is a 360-degree film production and media house offering full-cycle production, creative development, and PR solutions for cinematic releases. Nigeria’s foremost content production and post-production powerhouse, F.A.A.N., has repeatedly broken box office records, with productions earning over ₦5.2 billion, and is committed to telling authentic African stories at world-class quality for local cinemas and global streaming platforms.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Four

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