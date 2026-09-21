First Nigerian Film in Venice Days Competition: Dear Ajayi Wins Two Awards

Come 13 November, you will find yourself glued to the big screen as Dear Ajayi makes its nationwide theatrical debut across Nigeria. But if you simply cannot wait until then, there is great news: there is great news: since 18 September, the film has been showing in select cinemas for an exclusive early look ahead of its wider release.”

Directed, written, and produced by Damilola Orimogunje (For Maria Ebun Pataki), this period drama arrives with massive global prestige. Dear Ajayi recently made history as the first Nigerian film selected for competition at the Venice Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days), where it scooped two major honours at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival: the Bisato d’Oro Award 2026 for Best Cast & Performances and the 38th CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Prize (Fellini Medal).

The jury praised the film for its emotional resonance and craft, noting in their official citation:

A work of great human depth on the drama of emigration in the context of a society, the Nigerian one, in full evolution. The beautiful acting of the two protagonists and the direction, skilled in returning environments and emotions, make this film a sure testimony to the creative moment of Nigerian cinema, now ripe for the international limelight.

Celebrating the historic win, Orimogunje expressed immense gratitude to the cast and crew who brought the project to life:

Congratulations to every other film and filmmaker recognised this year. It was a privilege to have our film stand among other amazing films. To our cast and crew, this belongs to you. Thank you to everyone who gave something of themselves to bring this story to life, and to everyone who has carried it since. This is only the beginning. We can’t wait for more people around the world to meet these characters.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s southwestern Nigeria, Dear Ajayi centers on two estranged sisters, Ade and Titi Ajayi, who are forced back under the same roof to care for their paralysed mother. Ade (played by Bimbo Akintola) is a devout Christian and the family’s primary provider, navigating daily struggles through faith and duty. Titi (played by Tosin Adeyemi) is an ambitious aspiring singer whose independent spirit and defiance of traditional expectations constantly clash with her sister’s values. As old wounds resurface, the two are forced to confront grief, ambition, sacrifice, and the fragile bonds that hold a family together.

The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast featuring veteran actress Lanre Hassan (Mama Awero), William Benson, Antar Laniyan, Uzoamaka Power, Michelle Dede, Chioma Omeruah (Chigul), Tope Tedela, and Baaj Adebule. Produced under Orimogunje’s 2o9ine Films banner alongside Bose Oshin, Ajah Enene-Orimogunje, Zorana Mušikić, and May Odeh, the film features a captivating score by Re Olunuga, with FilmOne Entertainment handling distribution across West Africa.

Watch the official trailer below to get your first look at this touching story of sisterhood and survival.

Watch the trailer