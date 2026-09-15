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Super Eagles Star Taiwo Awoniyi Earns Third Degree in Global Football Sport Directorship

Super Eagles forward and Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi has earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with Merit from the PFA Business School.
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Taiwo Awoniyi smiling in academic cap and gown holding his diploma scroll in front of the PFA Business School graduation logo

Taiwo Awoniyi holds his diploma scroll after graduating with Merit from the PFA Business School.

Super Eagles forward and Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi is hitting big milestones off the pitch!

The Nigerian international has officially bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with Merit from the PFA Business School. Delivered in partnership with the University of Portsmouth, the executive qualification equips active professional athletes with expertise in sports administration, executive strategy, and governance.

Taiwo Awoniyi seated in a dark gown and mortarboard holding his rolled graduation certificate

Taiwo Awoniyi holds his certificate after completing his executive postgraduate studies. Photo Credit: PFA/Instagram 

Taking to social media to share pictures from his graduation ceremony, Awoniyi spoke about balancing top-flight football with higher education:

Another proud moment for me off the pitch.
Graduating from the PFA Business School with a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship with Merit.
I have always believed that being a footballer shouldn’t stop you from being a student of the game and education has become an important part of that journey for me.
Thank you to everyone at the PFA Business School, the lecturers and my colleagues I had the opportunity to learn alongside.
And a special thank you to my family and friends for their encouragement and support throughout.
Still playing. Still learning. The journey continues.

Taiwo Awoniyi in academic gown holding a diploma scroll beside his wife Taiye Jesudun at the PFA Business School graduation

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates his graduation from the PFA Business School alongside his wife, Taiye Jesudun.

This marks the third degree for Awoniyi. He previously completed a Diploma in Business and Marketing from the London School of International Business, alongside a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University.

He completed the two-year executive programme while actively competing at the elite level, setting up his transition into sports directorship and football management after his playing career.

Taiwo Awoniyi wearing a cap and gown smiling during a conversation with fellow graduates at a football stadium

Taiwo Awoniyi chats with fellow graduates on commencement day at the stadium.

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Photo Credit: Taiwo Awoniyi/Instagram

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