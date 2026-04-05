Chowdeck unveil Super Eagles Legend Ogenyi Onazi as Brand Ambassador

Chowdeck, one of Africa’s leading on-demand delivery platform, has announced the signing of Nigerian football icon and Africa Cup of Nations winner, Ogenyi Onazi (MON), as its new brand ambassador.

This landmark partnership brings together one of Nigeria’s most decorated sporting figures and a homegrown tech giant that has revolutionized the way millions of West Africans access food, groceries and everyday essentials. Known for his tireless energy on the pitch and his unwavering commitment to excellence, Onazi embodies the core values of speed, reliability and resilience that define the Chowdeck brand.

With 52 caps for the Super Eagles, Onazi was a cornerstone of a golden era in Nigerian football. His illustrious trophy cabinet includes the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, alongside appearances in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups. Beyond the national team, his European success includes winning the Coppa Italia (2012/13) with SS Lazio and the Turkish Cup (2019/20) with Trabzonspor. In recognition of his service to the nation, he was honored as a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Commenting on the partnership, Ogenyi Onazi said,

“I’ve always admired brands that prioritize the needs of everyday people through innovation and hard work. Chowdeck isn’t just an app; it’s a lifeline for many, providing jobs for thousands of riders and convenience for millions of customers. I am excited to join this winning team and help deliver happiness across Africa.”

Femi Aluko, Co-founder and CEO of Chowdeck, added

“bringing Ogenyi Onazi on board as a brand ambassador is a reflection of where we are going as a brand. He represents the energy, ambition and authenticity of the modern Nigerian consumer. As we scale our operations and deepen our roots in the community, it is important that our brand remains relatable, trusted and deeply connected to the people we serve. Onazi’s journey from local talent to international stardom mirrors our own aspirations to take African logistics to the world stage.”

Since its inception, Chowdeck has grown into a logistics powerhouse, recently crossing the milestone of 2 million registered users and expanding its footprint across 14 cities in Nigeria and Ghana. Its tech-enabled logistics network enables businesses to deliver orders in an average of 30 minutes, while offering customers a seamless platform for meals, groceries, and everyday essentials.

About Chowdeck

Chowdeck is a technology company transforming how food and hospitality businesses operate across Africa. Founded in October 2021, the company provides a platform that brings together smart logistics, seamless payments, inventory management, and real-time performance tools. Combining reliable infrastructure with strong merchant partnerships, Chowdeck enables thousands of businesses to run more efficiently while delivering excellent experiences to millions of customers every day. For more information, please visit: www.chowdeck.com

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