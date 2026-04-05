Connect with us

Promotions

Knorr Serves Warm Meals and Free WiFi Across Nigeria This Easter Weekend

Promotions Sports

Chowdeck unveil Super Eagles Legend Ogenyi Onazi as Brand Ambassador

Events Promotions

Heineken Sets the Tone for Easter Sunday with City of Cities in Port Harcourt and Young Jonn Live in Abuja

Promotions

The Four Day Journey: Making The Most Of The Easter Long Weekend

Events Promotions

Gemini Empowers Broda Shaggi And Other Creators To Bring Folktales To Life For Nigerian Children

Promotions

Amstel Malta Set to Bring Families Together In Aba, Awka And Enugu With The 'Easter Village' Experience

Events Promotions

Inside the 33 Connect Party: 33 Export Lager Beer Relaunches in Uyo with Iyanya

Promotions

Be Your Best: Amstel Malta Champions Everyday Greatness in New TVC Featuring Asisat Oshoala

Events Promotions

Women At The Forefront Of West Africa’s Digital Payments Growth

Events Promotions

Share The Good: How Knorr Spread Warmth and Kindness To Communities This Ramadan

Promotions

Knorr Serves Warm Meals and Free WiFi Across Nigeria This Easter Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

12 hours ago

 on

This Easter, from April 3 to 6, 2026, one of Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, Knorr, will distribute free, nourishing meals in churches across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Edo states and the federal capital, Abuja, as part of its ongoing Share the Good campaign.

Extending beyond churches, the initiative will also reach people on the move. Passengers on the Kaduna–Abuja and Ibadan-Lagos NRC rail lines, as well as the Lagos Blue Line, will receive complimentary meals and free WiFi. Free WiFi provided in partnership Chorus Technologies will also be available across BRT networks in Lagos and Enugu, and within YabaTech hostel campuses.

Residents and commuters in participating states are invited to stop by and be part of the experience throughout the Easter period.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php