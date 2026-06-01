Farooq Oreagba, Mercy Aigbe & Owobo Ogunde Star in Ojude Oba-Inspired Film “Iwe Ala” | Watch Trailer

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the iconic Ijebu festival, the official trailer for the Nollywood film Iwe Ala (The Book of Dreams) has been released. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the emotional family drama explores legacy and betrayal within a tailoring dynasty, starring Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao, and the Ojude Oba King of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba.