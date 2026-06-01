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Farooq Oreagba, Mercy Aigbe & Owobo Ogunde Star in Ojude Oba-Inspired Film "Iwe Ala" | Watch Trailer

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Farooq Oreagba, Mercy Aigbe & Owobo Ogunde Star in Ojude Oba-Inspired Film “Iwe Ala” | Watch Trailer

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the iconic Ijebu festival, the official trailer for the Nollywood film Iwe Ala (The Book of Dreams) has been released. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the emotional family drama explores legacy and betrayal within a tailoring dynasty, starring Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao, and the Ojude Oba King of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba.
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The official movie poster for Iwe Ala An Ojude Oba Story featuring an ensemble cast in vibrant traditional attire with text stating in cinemas June 12th.

The official cinema poster for Iwe Ala (The Book of Dreams), coming to theatres nationwide from 12 June 2026. Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

Did you absolutely fall in love with the breathtaking fashion, pure opulence, and unmatched steeze at the 2026 Ojude Oba festival recently? What if we told you that the vibrant energy of the festival is coming straight to the big screen?

If you are craving a story where South-Western grandeur meets raw, unfiltered family truth, then the official trailer for the highly anticipated film “Iwe Ala (The Book of Dreams)” will have you locking in your cinema dates immediately.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the iconic Ijebu celebration, the film takes us deep into an emotional story about family, love, culture, and a legacy within a highly respected tailoring dynasty torn apart by conflict and betrayal. Director Adeoluwa Owu, who confessed to locking in completely the moment he found a script that so brilliantly celebrates Nigerian image and heritage, has crafted a stunning love letter to Ijebu culture where secrets are buried in bloodlines and pride is worn like a crown.

Nollywood actresses Eniola Ajao and Mercy Aigbe in traditional Yoruba Aso Oke and elaborate geles wearing statement sunglasses on the set of Iwe Ala.

Nollywood actresses Eniola Ajao and Mercy Aigbe in traditional Yoruba Aso Oke and elaborate geles wearing statement sunglasses on the set of Iwe Ala. Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

Bringing this high-stakes family drama to life is a spectacular ensemble cast that perfectly pairs Nollywood royalty with cultural icons. The film stars Owobo Ogunde, Mercy Aigbe, Dele Odule, Demola Adedoyin, Tobi Makinde, Eniola Ajao, Aishat Isiaka, Tolu Otebiyi, and in a brilliant cinematic crossover, the undisputed Ojude Oba King of Steeze himself, Farooq Oreagba. Seeing him bring that signature, effortless charm from the festival grounds right into this heavy-hitting storyline is bound to be an absolute treat.

Nollywood director Adeoluwa Owu seated with headphones and a walkie-talkie looking at a camera monitor on the green-seated stadium set of Iwe Ala.

Director Adeoluwa Owu locks in behind the scenes during the filming of the highly anticipated movie, Iwe Ala. Photo Credit: Adeoluwa Owu/Instagram

The countdown to experiencing this brilliant display of heritage and high fashion on the giant screen has officially begun. “Iwe Ala” is coming to cinemas nationwide from June 12th, 2026, so gather your favorite film buddies and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic ride.

Watch the trailer

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