Tiwi Remi Is Officially a Podcaster! Watch the First Episode of “Bare by BKO”

Have you ever done something that completely takes you out of your comfort zone? Tiwi Remi — wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Remi — has, and she is documenting every bit of it. The quietly private entrepreneur has launched a brand new YouTube podcast called Bare by BKO, and the first episode is already out.

What makes this launch particularly interesting is who Tiwi is away from the camera. She does not have Instagram, TikTok, or any popular social media apps installed on her personal phone. LinkedIn is the only platform she considers herself present on, and when she needs to check anything else online, she occasionally uses her husband’s phone. So launching a podcast on YouTube, in front of a camera, is a significant personal stretch — and in the first episode, she says exactly that. “This is probably going to be the hardest episode for this podcast I’ve ever done,” she opens, describing a lump in her throat and physical tension as she speaks. “There are so many reasons why I shouldn’t even be starting a podcast on YouTube, out in the flesh, because I’ve done such a good job for years of keeping my life relatively private.”

For the first episode, she sat in a warm, softly lit setting wearing a bicolour knit cardigan split down the middle in black and white with ornamental floral buttons, layered gold necklaces, and black nail polish. Tiwi married Kunle Remi in a private ceremony in late 2023, with a white wedding following on 1 January 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wonder, in March 2025.

Watch the first episode of Bare by BKO below