Lagos Evenings Has A New Address: Inside A Luxurious Escape at Oasis Gourmet

People who truly understand hospitality know that food is only the beginning. What stays with a guest long after the last bite, what they carry home and describe to a partner, or recount over laughter with friends who were lucky enough to be there, is the feeling. The memory of a place that held them well.

It is this feeling that Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar captures. Tucked within the Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa estate in Victoria Island, it is a new kind of fine dining in Lagos: one built not just around what is on the plate, but around everything that surrounds it.



Lagos moves at a pace few cities can match. It is electric, relentless, and alive in ways that draw people in and rarely let them go. Yet even its most devoted residents know there are moments when you want to exhale; to sit somewhere beautiful and let the evening find its own rhythm. Oasis Gourmet is built for exactly that moment.



The restaurant extends into an outdoor space where the pool sits in quiet company and the setting unfolds with deliberate care. The lighting does not intrude; it flatters, settling over the tables at precisely the warmth the hour deserves. It is the kind of ambience that does not need to announce itself. Everything within it already speaks clearly enough.



Woven into that setting is a culinary experience shaped by Heliconia Park‘s long-held philosophy of home-away-from-home luxury. The kitchen operates with a commitment to craft that does not reserve itself for special occasions. Every plate is the product of seasoned hands and a genuine understanding of what a guest deserves from quality ingredients handled with care, to presentation that earns a second look, and a consistency that tells you this kitchen takes its work personally.



The restaurant made its debut at an exclusive launch event that gathered some of Lagos’ most prominent figures: business leaders, government representatives, and tastemakers who know a significant addition to the city’s hospitality landscape when they see one. The evening unfolded exactly as the space was designed to, with good music, considered entertainment, and a menu that introduced itself with quiet confidence. It was less a launch than a statement of intent.

That statement carries the weight of a clear vision. Pasquale Fiore, Managing Director of Heliconia Park, put it plainly: the goal was never simply to open another restaurant.

“With Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, we are bringing our philosophy into fine dining, offering an experience where every guest feels extra special, comfortable, and at home.”

There is something telling in the order of those words, that comfort and belonging are named alongside refinement, not as an afterthought, but as the point.



For Lagos, the arrival of Oasis Gourmet is well-timed. The city’s hospitality and lifestyle sector has been quietly but steadily maturing, drawing discerning visitors and locals alike who expect more from a night out than a good dish. They want an environment that reflects their own standards, secure, stylish, and run by people who understand that modern luxury is not loud. Oasis Gourmet answers that expectation without having to raise its voice.



Oasis Gourmet is the newest chapter in Heliconia Park‘s growing hospitality story, a natural extension of an estate that has always believed its guests deserve more than accommodation. They deserve an experience that follows them from check-in to the last sip of the evening, one that makes stepping outside feel entirely unnecessary.

The finest places never try to be everything to everyone. They do one thing extraordinarily well and let the right people find their way. At Oasis Gourmet, that one thing is an evening so well-considered it feels designed for you personally.



For reservations and enquiries, please call: +234 707 452 5979

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