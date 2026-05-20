Inside digifon’s Star-Studded OWS Earbuds Launch Party | Now Available at Glo Stores Nationwide

If you love premium sound but hate the ear fatigue and blocked-out feeling of traditional earbuds, your audio game just got a massive upgrade. Lifestyle tech brand digifon officially launched its highly anticipated Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) earbuds series, and they did it in true Lagos fashion with an absolute banger of an experiential party that had guests testing, dancing, and buying on the spot.

Moving away from boring, traditional tech rollouts, digifon turned their launch into a full sensory celebration of sound, culture, and pure vibe.



The Open-Ear Revolution: Guests Couldn’t Get Enough

The energy in the room was electric as tech enthusiasts, creators, and lifestyle pioneers crowded the interactive testing zones. The big talk of the night? Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) technology. Unlike regular earbuds that plug your ear canal, digifon’s new lineup sits comfortably outside the ear, delivering crisp, heavy bass while letting you stay completely aware of your surroundings.



Guests were genuinely wowed, testing the spatial awareness features while grooving to relentless Afrobeats sets. It didn’t take long for the testing stations to turn into buying stations, as attendees eagerly snapped up the new devices right at the venue to take advantage of the exclusive launch perks.



Adding major glam and energy to the event was product experience specialist Alex Unusual, who was the night’s special guest. The creative expert and former BBNaija star brought her signature authenticity and distinct eye for experiential design to the showcase, hyping up the crowd as they explored the interactive sound stages.



With endless cocktails, light bites, and a live DJ pumping heavy bass through digifon’s BOOMMAX ELITE 3 speakers and digifon’s power & audio ecosystem, the music was the ultimate product pitch.

“African consumers have been instructed to adapt to technology ecosystems and play by a retail rulebook that was never written for us,” stated Dapo Rowland Okotore, CEO of WTG IT Solutions Limited, parent company of digifon. “The ‘Unplugged & Unstoppable’ movement is our direct response to the real-world challenges our consumers face every day, from battery anxiety to disconnected lifestyles. In launching the breakthrough Oyster and StoneBud earbuds, we didn’t just introduce premium audio; we shattered the old limitations and created an authentic, high-performance tech playbook built by us, for us.”

The New Lineup (With Limited-Time Launch Perks)

To celebrate the nationwide rollout, digifon is offering these premium open-ear devices with exclusive launch discounts and complimentary data bundles to keep you instantly connected.



Oyster Premium OWS: Engineered for pristine clarity, fluid movement, and zero ear fatigue. This premium model is currently packaged with a special launch discount, a data bundle, and an incredible free gift.



StonesBud OWS: Massive, everyday wireless sound built for the fitness and fashion crowd. This fan-favorite is also coming hot with special promotional pricing, instant data, and a free gift.

“Our mission is to create unique, reliable lifestyle products that fundamentally improve how people live,” says Kemi Adedeji, General Manager of WTG IT Solutions Limited. “With the new Open Wearable Stereo series, you can safely listen to your background environment while enjoying crisp, Afrobeats-tuned audio unique to our music preferences.”

The room confirmed the cross-industry pull of the Unplugged & Unstoppable experience. Guests drawn from every corner of Nigeria’s creative, business, and professional landscape including coach and business leader, Dr Lanre Olusola; Nollywood actor and film producer Efe Henry, and fragrance connoisseur and CEO of Seinde Signature Salon De Parfum, Olufemi Olusola Olaseinde amongst many others were in attendance.



For the next 30 days, consumers can now walk into Glo outlets nationwide to experience digifon products, claim their bonus data, and upgrade their lifestyle.



To learn more about the Unplugged & Unstoppable rollout and buy your own digifon products engineered for the African reality, visit www.digifon.ng and get updates on Instagram.

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