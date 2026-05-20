1,000 Tech Scholarships Now Live for Nigerian Indigent Whizkids

The much-anticipated 1,000 Tech University Scholarships for Nigerian Indigent Whizkids, powered by the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation and supported by TD Africa, Konga Group, Zinox Technologies, and Task Systems, is now officially live, opening a transformative pathway for brilliant young Nigerians seeking a future in technology.

The scholarship initiative, which was first announced by Africa’s foremost technology entrepreneur and Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, is designed to empower indigent but exceptionally gifted Nigerian students to study Computer Science and other technology-related disciplines in federal and state universities, as well as polytechnics, across the country. Interested applicants can now visit Konga.com and click on the “1000 Tech Scholarship” banner, where all relevant information and application guidelines are available.



The initiative was inspired by Ekeh’s decision to mark his 70th birthday in an unconventional yet impactful manner. Rather than host an elaborate celebration, the serial digital entrepreneur and Forbes-recognised tech icon chose to invest directly in Nigeria’s future as a way of giving back to the corporate institutions and Nigerians who supported and trusted his business startup from its early stages and have continued to patronise his businesses over the years.



For decades, Ekeh, a recognised tech disruptor and a notably private personality, has remained a major force in the continent’s digital ecosystem. He pioneered indigenous computer manufacturing through Zinox Technologies, ICT Solutions through Task Systems, drove technology distribution through TD Africa, and transforming e-commerce with Konga. Through his businesses and philanthropic efforts, more than 6,700 Nigerians have reportedly benefited from technology training and empowerment initiatives championed by him over the years.



According to stakeholders behind the programme, the scholarship initiative goes beyond financial support and represents a strategic investment in Nigeria’s digital future. Beneficiaries will enjoy full scholarships covering tuition, accommodation, and monthly stipends. In addition, they will undergo intensive holiday training focused on strategic self-development and digital skills designed to prepare them for global opportunities upon graduation.

Globally, the impact of technology on economic growth has become undeniable. According to reports by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, digital economies contribute more than 15% of global GDP, while countries that invest heavily in digital education and technology infrastructure consistently record higher employment rates, stronger innovation ecosystems, and improved economic competitiveness. In Africa, the technology sector is projected to contribute over $1.5 trillion to the continent’s economy by 2030, with millions of digital jobs expected to emerge within the decade.



Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, stands at the centre of this opportunity. However, experts have consistently stressed that the country’s ability to compete globally will depend significantly on how quickly it develops a new generation of highly skilled technology professionals.



It is this critical gap the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation hopes to bridge.



Beyond tuition support, beneficiaries will gain access to mentorship, industry exposure, and practical guidance from distinguished members of the Nigeria Computer Society and other technology professionals. The initiative is structured to equip students with market-relevant skills, hands-on experience, and professional networks capable of positioning them for success in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.



The scholarship programme also reflects a broader vision shared by its supporting partners (TD Africa, Konga, Zinox Technologies, and Task Systems) all of whom have played significant roles in shaping Africa’s ICT landscape over the years.

Industry observers believe the initiative could become one of the most impactful private-sector-driven educational interventions in Nigeria’s technology sector, particularly at a time when the country is aggressively pursuing digital transformation across education, governance, business, and public services.



As applications officially commence, organisers have assured prospective candidates that the selection process will remain transparent, merit-driven, and inclusive, with equal opportunities for qualified applicants from across Nigeria.

For easy access to the scholarship portal, application details, and participation guidelines, interested students are encouraged to visit Konga.com and click on the “1000 Tech Scholarship” banner.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation