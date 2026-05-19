Togo Removes Visa Requirements for All African Citizens | Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Attention, passport holders. Togo has just made your next travel decision a lot easier. The West African country officially removed visa requirements for all African citizens on 18 May 2026, making it the sixth African country to grant visa-free access to fellow Africans. If you are holding a valid African passport, you can now enter Togo for stays of up to 30 days — no visa, no stress.

The announcement was made by Togo’s Ministry of Security on Tuesday via its official X handle. In the official statement, the ministry said: “Togo takes a historic step in strengthening African integration. Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days. Through this major reform, the President of the Council reaffirms his commitment to making Togo a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent.” Togo’s Minister of Security, Calixte Madjoulba, added that the decision is aimed at deepening regional integration and boosting cross-border cooperation across the continent, and that the policy is part of Togo’s broader ambition to position Lomé as a regional hub for trade, services, culture, and investment within Africa.

The timing of the announcement is significant. Togo made the declaration at the opening of the third edition of the Biashara Afrika Business Forum, which Lomé is hosting under the theme “Powering Africa’s Economic Transformation through the AfCFTA.” The move aligns with African Union goals around free movement under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework, and follows similar visa liberalisation policies adopted by Rwanda, Ghana, Benin, and Kenya.

There are a few things worth knowing before you start packing. The visa-free policy does not mean showing up at the border without any preparation. Travellers are required to complete a travel declaration on Togo’s official government platform at voyage.gouv.tg at least 24 hours before arrival. Once completed, you will receive a travel slip that must be presented at the border checkpoint, whether you are entering by land, air, or sea. The exemption also does not override existing immigration, health, and national security regulations, so standard entry requirements still apply. The 30-day stay limit is firm, and overstaying will still carry consequences under Togolese law.

Lomé is one of West Africa’s most underrated cities — coastal, culturally rich, and increasingly open for business. With this new policy in place, getting there just got a whole lot more straightforward for Africans everywhere.