BellaNaija’s Funmilola Is Heading to Nairobi for the Africa Soft Power Summit 2026

Hey BNers! Funmilola Sanya here, and I have some exciting news: I am packing my bags and heading to Nairobi, Kenya, this week to the 2026 Africa Soft Power Summit, and, guess what? I am taking you with me.

Now in its seventh edition, the Africa Soft Power Summit is one of the continent’s most critical cross-sector gatherings. It brings together leaders from finance, technology, policy, media, and the creative industries to tackle the conversations that matter most about Africa’s economic future.

This year’s theme, “Africa’s Compound Interest: Aligning Ecosystems of Finance, Creativity and Human Capital for Growth,” sets the tone for four days of high-level dialogue running from 20 to 23 May at the Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands. The programme includes the Remarkable African Women’s Leadership Conference, the Creative and Innovative Industries Conference, and the famous ASP Gala and Awards. The speaker lineup is packed with heavy hitters too, including Bolanle Austen–Peters, D’banj, Rita Dominic, Alex Okosi, and Zainab Hawa Bangura.

BellaNaija joins the summit as a narrative partner this year, meaning I will be right on the ground covering every session, conversation, and cultural moment worth knowing about. From the panels to the people in the room, expect daily diaries, exclusive insights, and plenty of behind-the-scenes action straight from the plenary floors.

It doesn’t end there, we will be touring Nairobi! How cool is that? I cannot wait to bring you all the exquisite looks from the beautiful city of Nairobi. So what say you? Coming with me? Keep your eyes glued to our social media pages and follow the journey using the hashtags #ASPSummit2026 and #BNinNairobi.

Nairobi, here I come!