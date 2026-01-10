Speed Does Africa! The Viral Moments from IShowSpeed’s Tour We Can’t Stop Replaying

Imagine racing a cheetah one minute and, just moments later, still testing your speed skills because, obviously, speed is your name—this time against an Olympic gold medallist in Botswana. This is the reality of Darren Watkins Jr., better known to millions as IShowSpeed, who has traded his usual setup for a 28-day, 20-country odyssey titled “Speed Does Africa.”

Since kicking off in late December 2025, the tour has been a whirlwind of activity, with Speed offering his global audience an unfiltered look at life across the continent, with an itinerary that includes Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Far from being just another trip, this journey is deeply personal for the 20-year-old. Speed has shared that he is on a mission to trace his heritage, even promising a grand DNA reveal at the end of the tour to confirm his specific African roots. He’s also acting as a “digital test dummy” for those who might never get the chance to travel, using his massive platform to showcase the vibrant cities, modern infrastructure, and genuine warmth that define the continent today.

From the bustling streets of Luanda to the vibrant neighbourhoods of Johannesburg, Speed is taking his unpredictable style to every corner of Africa, often going live early in the day to ensure his fans in every time zone can follow his every move.

The internet is currently awash with clips of Speed’s antics. Here are ten of the most talked-about highlights that have dominated social media feeds:

Barking at Sharks in South Africa: During a live shark-diving session off the coast of Cape Town, Speed didn’t just observe from the cage; he leaned into his persona and began barking at a passing shark, leaving the professional divers, and his live chat, stunned.

The Cheetah Sprint: In one of the most daring stunts yet, Speed lined up beside a live cheetah at a South African wildlife reserve. The cheetah lunged and scratched his leg before the race, but Speed remained undeterred, racing the world’s fastest land animal and only losing by a few metres.



Outpacing an Olympian in Botswana: Speed took on the Paris 2024 Olympic 200m champion, Letsile Tebogo, in a short sprint. A slight stumble from Tebogo allowed Speed to cross the finish line first, leading to a hilarious moment of boasting before the two shared a respectful embrace.

The “Angolan Flash“ Collision: While racing a costumed local runner in Angola, Speed accidentally collided with a member of his own camera crew near the finish line. Both went down in a heap, providing a classic viral moment that was both chaotic and funny.

Spinning in South Africa: Speed got a taste of South African car culture in the most intense way possible, by hopping into a “Gusheshe” (BMW E30) for a spinning session. Led by local legend Sam Sam, Speed experienced high-speed donuts and even climbed onto the car mid-spin.

Racing a Car in Zimbabwe: Speed challenged Zimbabwean athlete Chido Maenzanise, the strongest woman in Africa, to a race. The twist? They both had a car tied around their waists. While he struggled against her strength, the effort was commendable.

The Sand Art Surprise: On a beach in Angola, a local artist surprised Speed with a massive, detailed sand sculpture of his face, recreating a famous 2021 meme. Speed’s reaction, recreating the facial expression of the sculpture, was a massive hit.

Trying “Cow Balls“ in Zimbabwe: Never one to shy away from a challenge, Speed tried local street food in Zimbabwe, including cow testicles. His reaction when he realised what he was eating, and the fact that he went back for another bite, went instantly viral.

The Zambian Bike Circus: While in Zambia, Speed joined a group of local “bike circus” performers. Known for their incredible balancing acts and mid-air stunts on standard bicycles, Speed attempted to join a human pyramid while on the move. It was a chaotic, high-energy display of Zambian street talent

Football vs. 100 Kids: Staying true to his love for the game, Speed took to a pitch in Angola to play a match against nearly 100 local children simultaneously. The drone footage of the ensuing chaos was a visual highlight of the tour.

