Toka McBaror’s “The Creek” Stars Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman & Sam Dede | Watch the Trailer

If you enjoyed watching Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman in “To Kill A Monkey,” then you might want to pay attention to what they’re doing next. The two actors reunite in “The Creek,” a new film that takes audiences straight into the heart of the Niger Delta, where the waters may appear calm, but the stories beneath them are anything but.

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora, the film gathers a compelling ensemble that includes Sam Dede, Jimmy Jean–Louis, Kelechi Udegbe, Chinwe Owoh and Charles Inojie. Together, they bring to life a story set within the creeks of the Niger Delta, a place where beauty and tension exist side by side, and where every ripple seems to hide a truth waiting to surface.

From what the newly released trailer reveals, “The Creek” leans into themes of survival, betrayal, courage and the difficult choices people must make when power, justice and loyalty collide. Beneath the quiet flow of the water lies a story about community, struggle and the weight of secrets that refuse to stay buried.

Known for his striking visual style, Toka McBaror takes audiences into a landscape that feels both breathtaking and intense, capturing the atmosphere of the Niger Delta while unfolding a story shaped by resilience and the fight for what is right.

“The Creek” will be in cinemas from 27 March, inviting viewers into a world where the waters run deep and every decision has consequences.

Watch the trailer below