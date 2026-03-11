Connect with us

Toka McBaror’s “The Creek” Stars Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman & Sam Dede | Watch the Trailer

Starring Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Sam Dede and more, The Creek is a new Niger Delta drama directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora. The film explores survival and truth beneath calm waters and opens in cinemas on 27th March.
A split photo collage featuring Bucci Franklin in a black studded suit against a green background (left) and Sunshine Rosman with a wide-eyed, joyful expression in a voluminous white dress (right), both on the set of the film "The Creek."

If you enjoyed watching Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman in “To Kill A Monkey,” then you might want to pay attention to what they’re doing next. The two actors reunite in “The Creek,” a new film that takes audiences straight into the heart of the Niger Delta, where the waters may appear calm, but the stories beneath them are anything but.

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora, the film gathers a compelling ensemble that includes Sam Dede, Jimmy JeanLouis, Kelechi Udegbe, Chinwe Owoh and Charles Inojie. Together, they bring to life a story set within the creeks of the Niger Delta, a place where beauty and tension exist side by side, and where every ripple seems to hide a truth waiting to surface.

Bucci Franklin and Sam Dede on the set of the Nollywood film "The Creek," directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora.

Bucci Franklin and Sam Dede on the set of the Nollywood film “The Creek,” directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora. photo Credit: Bucci Franklin/Instagram

From what the newly released trailer reveals, “The Creek” leans into themes of survival, betrayal, courage and the difficult choices people must make when power, justice and loyalty collide. Beneath the quiet flow of the water lies a story about community, struggle and the weight of secrets that refuse to stay buried.

Known for his striking visual style, Toka McBaror takes audiences into a landscape that feels both breathtaking and intense, capturing the atmosphere of the Niger Delta while unfolding a story shaped by resilience and the fight for what is right.

“The Creek” will be in cinemas from 27 March, inviting viewers into a world where the waters run deep and every decision has consequences.

Watch the trailer below

 

